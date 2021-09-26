Weekend Discussion - September 26, 2021

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
The Seinfield movie references you never noticed
I love watching Seinfield. Because I basically grew up watching it, a lot of the older movie references kind of passed me by. What a great show, although, all of those characters are such awful people. It's kind of fitting that nothing goes right for them.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Just kidding! Not a sudoku today but a crossword puzzle by one of the most iconic puzzle setters. It's really great to see Simon tackle other puzzles (which is why it's so enjoyable seeing him take on The Witness).
The Witcher Season 2
Are you ready for the next season of The Witcher? So much has happened since this show first started.
Drums and raps
After years of working out of my humble home studio, I'm beyond stoked to finally have a workspace of my own. Also, this is the first official video documentation of me drumming and rapping simultaneously- should I do more? pic.twitter.com/OgqD9MgJKe— Harry Mack (@harrymack) September 24, 2021
This bloke is slinging sick lines.
The whole gang should be in the Mario movie
September 23, 2021
Give them minor roles. Dee needs to be a bird, obviously.
Kirby gets a new job
September 25, 2021
Hopefully he doesn't inhale a sick person.
Fantastic pillow design
September 25, 2021
This is genius.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- The Artist In The Ambulance - Thrice
- In Reverse - Passenger
- I Despise - Chaotica
- First Time - Cervello
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.
Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. He loves sleeping in the sun and he's so trusting to sleep on his back.
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
