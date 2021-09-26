New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - September 26, 2021

As Sunday comes to a close, lets reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

The Seinfield movie references you never noticed

I love watching Seinfield. Because I basically grew up watching it, a lot of the older movie references kind of passed me by. What a great show, although, all of those characters are such awful people. It's kind of fitting that nothing goes right for them.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Just kidding! Not a sudoku today but a crossword puzzle by one of the most iconic puzzle setters. It's really great to see Simon tackle other puzzles (which is why it's so enjoyable seeing him take on The Witness).

The Witcher Season 2

Are you ready for the next season of The Witcher? So much has happened since this show first started.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Drums and raps

This bloke is slinging sick lines.

The whole gang should be in the Mario movie

Give them minor roles. Dee needs to be a bird, obviously.

Kirby gets a new job

Hopefully he doesn't inhale a sick person.

Fantastic pillow design

This is genius.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. He loves sleeping in the sun and he's so trusting to sleep on his back.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola