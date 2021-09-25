Weekend Discussion - September 25, 2021

We've made it to another weekend! I had a fairly intricate discussion to dive into ready to go for today, but I'm going to save it for another week because Nintendo decided to drop casting news for the Mario movie coming out December 2022 and the internet has exploded.

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike

Surprise cameos from Charles Martinet — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021



I do believe that there needs to be more respect given to voice actors who bring so many video game and cartoon characters to life. They've honed this skill and more of them should get some shine in these major projects. There could be more opportunity for voice actors to become household names if they got the opportunity to shine on a bigger stage in major films like this. Phil LMarr and Debra Wilson, Christopher Judge and Keith David, all have amazing voices and range. There should be more chances for VA's new and old to get these parts and mingle with the celeb casts. If anything, they have plenty of knowledge that could help new folks get prepared for these roles and interactions.

I can understand Hollywood going with stars for projects that are brand new or don't have an established voice associated with a character because there are regular actors that do actually enjoy voice acting and can be pretty good at it. Shrek was a big film that used alot of star power but it was a completely new IP. The most recent season of Invincible definitely comes to mind as well which featured an awesome cast of top list celebrities including J.K. Simmons, Steven Yeun, and Zazie Beetz, who I would honestly love to hear do more voice work after killing her performance as Amber.

Invincible- Mark and Amber played by Zazie Beetz and Steven Yeun

It will be interesting to see if the audience accepts Chris Pratt as the voice of an icon they've heard and played as for years. I have issues with Chris Pratt for reasons off the screen and think he's the worst Chris in the MCU but that's a rant for another day. The big story here is whether another internet campaign will rise, asking for Nintendo to change the decision like the Sonic fans bullied the movie studio to change Sonic's design. I'm happy to have Castlevania's successful animated adaptation at least so I'm less annoyed by this in comparison to some people. Detective Pikachu turned into something that plenty of adults and children enjoyed despite a pretty ridiculous premise and Ryan Reynolds as the iconic character. At the end of the day, we will still have our video games so let's not get too riled up over a movie coming out over a year from now, yeah?

Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments. I want to see what you all think of the news. I guess if this project ends up bombing, I always have the old 80s movie with Dennis Hopper phoning it in and scenes filled with snot to look back to. In the meantime, here's a photo of our new Super Mario and Yoshi.

This is our future

A glimpse at the Internet

Deathloop continues to impress.

Hoodie Season is here. Strap in for another list of tracks I'm cruising or gaming to out here.

Heat of the Week

Nao - Messy Love

Nao is one of my favorite artists and just dropped a new album this weekend called "And Then Life was Beautiful." The album, from what I've heard so far, seems to focus on providing some hope after 2020's worst moments, which is mentioned on a few tracks. Lock it in for some positve vibes but there's definitely room to sit with some of the deeper tracks too.

Loose Ones

