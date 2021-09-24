How to turn on rain and Background Sounds on iOS 15 Here's how you can activate Background Sounds, such as rain, in iOS 15.

iOS 15 is out now and introduces a bevy of new features and quality of life changes for iOS users to dig into. This includes the brand new Background Sounds feature, which allows users to have environmental sounds playing nonstop from their iPhone in order to keep them calm or stave off the dead silence. Let’s take a look at how you can activate Background Sounds in iOS 15.

How to turn on rain and Background Sounds - iOS 15

Here are the steps to activate rain as a Background Sound on your iPhone:

Open the Settings app

Select “Accessibility”

Scroll down and select “Audio/Visual”

Press “Background Sounds” and then turn them on.

Press the “Sound” button, and select “Rain”

Rain sounds should begin to play from your phone. From this page, you can adjust the volume of the rain to be as quiet or loud as you want. You can decide whether or not you want the rain to continue playing when viewing or listening to media, and then decide how loud it should be in those instances. There is also an option stop the rain sounds when the iPhone is locked.

In addition to rain, users can also choose between Balanced Noise, Bright Noise, Dark Noise, Ocean, and Stream Background Sounds. There’s a variety of different reasons why you may want to turn on Background Sounds, whether it’s to drown out a noisy environment, keep yourself calm, or relax as you drift asleep, there’s

That’s how you can turn on rain and other Background Sounds in iOS 15. Keep in mind that your device must be updated to iOS 15 in order to use this feature. If you’re not sure if your device is compatible with the update, we’ve got a guide to all the devices that can upgrade to iOS 15.