Following its special event earlier this month, Apple has released iOS 15, the newest operating software update for iPhones. It adds several quality of life changes, while also squashing some bugs found in the previous update. Let’s dive into how to upgrade your iPhone to iOS 15.

How to update to iOS 15

Here are the steps you need to take in order to update your iPhone to iOS 15:

Open the Settings app.

app. Select the “ General ” tab.

” tab. Select “Software Update.”

Press “ Upgrade to iOS 15 ” at the bottom of the screen.

” at the bottom of the screen. Press “Download and Install.”

When you’re on the download screen, you can read the full, extensive patch notes for iOS 15. In addition to audio and video enhancements for FaceTime, iOS 15 also adds a redesign to notifications and addresses several bugs. Make sure you’re comfortable with all of the changes and the Terms of Service, as there is no simple way to revert the update once it’s been executed. The iOS 15 update requires 3.24 GB of free space.

iOS 15 is available for most iPhones, but not all. Here is the official list of Apple devices compatible with iOS 15:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod Touch (7th generation)

Any older devices, or ones not included in that list will not be compatible with the iOS 15 update. Now that you know how to update your iPhone to iOS 15, you're ready to jump in and discover everything that's been newly added.