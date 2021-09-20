New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to update to iOS 15

Here are the steps you need to take in order to update your iPhone to iOS 15.
Donovan Erskine
7

Following its special event earlier this month, Apple has released iOS 15, the newest operating software update for iPhones. It adds several quality of life changes, while also squashing some bugs found in the previous update. Let’s dive into how to upgrade your iPhone to iOS 15.

how to update to ios 15

Here are the steps you need to take in order to update your iPhone to iOS 15:

  • Open the Settings app.
  • Select the “General” tab.
  • Select “Software Update.”
  • Press “Upgrade to iOS 15” at the bottom of the screen.
  • Press “Download and Install.

When you’re on the download screen, you can read the full, extensive patch notes for iOS 15. In addition to audio and video enhancements for FaceTime, iOS 15 also adds a redesign to notifications and addresses several bugs. Make sure you’re comfortable with all of the changes and the Terms of Service, as there is no simple way to revert the update once it’s been executed. The iOS 15 update requires 3.24 GB of free space.

iOS 15 is available for most iPhones, but not all. Here is the official list of Apple devices compatible with iOS 15:

  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 Mini
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 Mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone SE (1st generation)
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation)
  • iPod Touch (7th generation)

Any older devices, or ones not included in that list will not be compatible with the iOS 15 update. Now that you know how to update your iPhone to iOS 15, you’re ready to jump in and discover everything that’s been newly added. For more on Apple and its family of products, we’ve got you taken care of here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

