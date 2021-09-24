Voice actor and cast list - Deathloop A complete list of the voice actors and cast that brought to life the characters of Deathloop.

Deathloop absolutely blew everyone away with its unique time-looping mechanic, but the other part that was impressive were the actors and cast that voiced the many characters. There are a lot of characters in Deathloop, both main characters and secondary characters, and each one is voiced by a rather talented actor. Let’s take a look at the official voice actor and cast list of Deathloop – there may be some names you recognize!

Deathloop voice actors

Below you’ll find a complete list of all the voice actors and cast list for Deathloop. Each of these actors brought to life one, and sometimes multiple, characters within the game. First up we’ll list the main characters, such as Colt Vahn and Julianna Blake along with the Visionaries, then there are the secondary roles and Eternalists listed further down.

Colt Vahn - Jason E. Kelley

Colt Vahn is voiced by Jason E. Kelly. Kelly is known for his work on Grown-ish as Allen/Kermit and Arrow as Dr Jarrett Parker. He also made an appearance in Parks and Recreation.

Julianna Blake - Ozioma Akagha

Julianna Blake is voiced by Ozioma Akagha. Known for her work in Grounded as the voice of Willow and the critically acclaimed Half-Life: Alyx as Alyx Vance, Akagha has a quite the background in voice acting.

Egor Serling - Josh Zuckerman

Egor Serling is played by Josh Zuckerman. Josh has played roles in Big Bang Theory as Marty, House as a student, Boston Legal, CSI: Miami, and even Desperate Housewives.

Dr. Wenjie Evans - Erika Ishii

Dr. Wenjie Evans is voiced by Erika Ishii. This talented actor is the voice of Valkyrie from Apex Legends, Ruth Dzeng in Cyberpunk 2077, a few roles in The Last of Us Part 2, and the awesome Ana Bray in Destiny 2.

Harriet Morse - Marcella Lentz-Pope

Harriet Morse is voiced by Marcella Lentz-Pope who has also played the role of Gaby in Superbad, Mae Capone in Boardwalk Empire, as well as roles in Gossip Girl, Succession, and Evil.

Ramblin' Frank Spicer - Andrew Lewis Caldwell

Ramblin’ Frank Spicer is voiced by Andrew Lewis Caldwell. This actor has worked on The Matrix Resurrections, iZombie in the role of Harley Johns, and My Name Is Earl.

Charlie Montague - Khoi Dao

Charlie Montague is voiced by Khoi Dao. Players will recognize Dao’s voice from roles like Kenya Oshikiri in Lost Judgement, Rinto in the Pokemon TV series, Albedo in Genshin Impact, and several other anime series.

Fia Zborowska - Cherami Leigh

Fia Zborowska is voiced by Cherami Leigh. This voice actor has quite a long list of voice acting work in video games including Horizon Zero Dawn, Serious Sam 4, the female V in Cyberpunk 2077, Gaige in Borderlands 3, as well as several characters across the Fire Emblem series.

Aleksis "The Wolf" Dorsey - Michael Croner

Finally, Aleksis Dorsey is voiced by Michael Croner. This actor voices the characters of Morehead and Corey Mars in F Is For Family, as well as roles in American Dad!, Craig of the Creek, Critical Role, and Heroes.

There are also a host of other talented voice actors that brought to life some of the secondary or minor characters in Deathloop:

General Novak – Arif S. Kinchen

Alexandra, Tiana – Alexa Kahn

Fish – Jason White

Moonie – Sandra Saad

Pick Roxly, Lila Blake – Brytni Sarpi

Eloise Sullohorn – Julie Nathanson

Griselda – Courtenay Taylor

Katrina Pishtchek – Linsay Rousseau

Lieutenant Jahn – Caz Harleaux

Amador Jack – Lucien Dodge

General Berexin, Mikhall, Gregor – Mark Whitten

Gideon Fry, Andrel – Noshir Dalal

There were also several credits for the Eternalists in Deathloop, most of whom voiced some of the above characters:

Mark Whitten

Julie Nathanson

Arif S. Kinchen

Linsay Rousseau

Alexa Kahn

Jason White

Sandra Saad

Caz Haleaux

Courtney Taylor

Noshir Dalal

Brytni Sarpi

Lucien Dodge

It takes a lot of talented people to bring a video game to life, and those voice actors and cast in Deathloop managed to do just that. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Deathloop Guide for our extensive coverage of Arkane’s hit time-looping shooter.