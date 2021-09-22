New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Nintendo Direct September 2021 livestream coming tomorrow

Nintendo is set to show off around 40 minutes worth of games that will be coming out in Winter 2021.
TJ Denzer
6

We almost made it out of September without a Nintendo Direct. It would have been weird because it’s rare for Nintendo to not show off some of its late year gaming goods during this month. Fortunately, just ahead of the end of this September, Nintendo is coming through with a new presentation. We’ll get a Nintendo Direct livestream this week, sharing a wealth of games that are said to be coming out through the end of this year and perhaps beyond.

Nintendo announced the September 2021 edition of its Nintendo Direct livestream via its Twitter. On September 23 at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET, Nintendo will go live on it’s YouTube channel and likely Twitch as well to share the latest gaming news from the company. The presentation is expected to share 40 minutes of “information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter.” That likely means we won’t see anything new on the Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel or any other games that have been set for next year. It also means we likely won’t hear anything about a new Nintendo Switch beyond the OLED model.

Nonetheless, it likely means we’re in for quite a few surprises. The only major things that Nintendo has confirmed for this coming season are Metroid Dread and the Nintendo Switch OLED model. Everything else is kind of up in the air, so it will be good for this Nintendo Direct September 2021 edition to fill in the gaps and show us what we could be playing through the end of this year on the Switch. There were also rumors that Game Boy / Game Boy Color libraries would be coming to Nintendo Switch online and that Nintendo would be revealing a new Switch controller soon.

It will be interesting to see if these rumors turn out to be true. Tune in with us tomorrow as we watch the Nintendo Direct September 2021 livestream, or watch for our coverage as new games and products are announced.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 22, 2021 7:35 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Nintendo Direct September 2021 livestream coming tomorrow

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 22, 2021 7:17 AM

      NINTENDO DIRECT tomorrow (9/23) at 3pm PT

      https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/nintendo-direct-broadcast-scheduled-for-thursday-september-23/

      Likely to cover the rumored new controller as well as Switch games through this winter.

      • Korban legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 22, 2021 7:31 AM

        Metroid Dread and Mario Party for sure

      • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 22, 2021 8:04 AM

        Metroid prime trilogy included with Metroid Dread for free, calling it now

        • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 22, 2021 8:09 AM

          I don't see that happening.

          It would also be nice if they included Fusion & Zero Mission as a bonus, since there's still no GBA emulation like the S/NES stuff on Switch.

          ..but that's not gonna happen, either.

        • Prozium legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 22, 2021 8:11 AM

          Metroid prime trilogy will replace DKC: Tropical freeze as the new switch port that's always $60

        • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          September 22, 2021 8:12 AM

          haha...Nintendo giving something away that isn't a 1024 * 768 wallpaper...lol.

        • MacemanInTW legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 22, 2021 9:16 AM

          Nintendo...free? LOL

          But yeah, I would fucking LOVE it even if I had to pay for the Prime trilogy again on the Switch. Love them games.

        • zolointo legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 22, 2021 9:27 AM

          "That's right! We're bringing the Metroid Prime Triology to Switch!...."

          Wait for it....

          "Individually priced at $79.99 CAD!"

          There it is.

        • opengl128 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 22, 2021 10:04 AM

          lollllllll

      • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 22, 2021 8:05 AM

        Sweet. The tweet says mainly winter titles so maybe we'll get some Zelda/Metroid footage or surprise announcements.

        • itsjames legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 22, 2021 8:12 AM

          mario kart 9 and f-zero remake; let's goooooooo!

    • Proximate Cause
      reply
      September 22, 2021 10:16 AM

      Oh boy, a whole day for us to speculate about Metroid prime trilogy coming out.

Hello, Meet Lola