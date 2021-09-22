Nintendo Direct September 2021 livestream coming tomorrow Nintendo is set to show off around 40 minutes worth of games that will be coming out in Winter 2021.

We almost made it out of September without a Nintendo Direct. It would have been weird because it’s rare for Nintendo to not show off some of its late year gaming goods during this month. Fortunately, just ahead of the end of this September, Nintendo is coming through with a new presentation. We’ll get a Nintendo Direct livestream this week, sharing a wealth of games that are said to be coming out through the end of this year and perhaps beyond.

Nintendo announced the September 2021 edition of its Nintendo Direct livestream via its Twitter. On September 23 at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET, Nintendo will go live on it’s YouTube channel and likely Twitch as well to share the latest gaming news from the company. The presentation is expected to share 40 minutes of “information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter.” That likely means we won’t see anything new on the Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel or any other games that have been set for next year. It also means we likely won’t hear anything about a new Nintendo Switch beyond the OLED model.

Tune in 9/23 at 3 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter. pic.twitter.com/feHBEKfHPG — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 22, 2021

Nonetheless, it likely means we’re in for quite a few surprises. The only major things that Nintendo has confirmed for this coming season are Metroid Dread and the Nintendo Switch OLED model. Everything else is kind of up in the air, so it will be good for this Nintendo Direct September 2021 edition to fill in the gaps and show us what we could be playing through the end of this year on the Switch. There were also rumors that Game Boy / Game Boy Color libraries would be coming to Nintendo Switch online and that Nintendo would be revealing a new Switch controller soon.

It will be interesting to see if these rumors turn out to be true. Tune in with us tomorrow as we watch the Nintendo Direct September 2021 livestream, or watch for our coverage as new games and products are announced.