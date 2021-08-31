Nintendo Switch Online may be getting Game Boy games soon September may see the release of a Game Boy and Game Boy Color library of games for Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo Switch’s Online NES and SNES libraries have been cool, if not slightly limited, ways to play classic Nintendo games on the Switch just for having a Nintendo Switch subscription. Not every addition has been spectacular, but Nintendo continues to add bits of value to the overall package. Soon, it may be adding a full new era to the overall value. Rumor has it that Nintendo may be gearing up to launch Game Boy and Game Boy Color libraries for Nintendo Switch Online very soon.

Reports of Nintendo and its plans to introduce a Game Boy library to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription were reported by Nintendo Life, as well as the “Nate the Hate” podcast. According to the latter, featuring a known Nintendo Insider, Nintendo may be preparing to launch Game Boy and Game Boy Color Online libraries in the next few weeks. It’s worth noting that when Nintendo launched the NES and SNES Online libraries, it included about 20 games in each lineup. If Nintendo was indeed gearing up to add Game Boy games, a similar offering could be expected.

The Game Boy included seminal franchise launches in the Nintendo library, such as Pokemon, Kirby, and one of the best versions of Tetris.

Nintendo has added new games to NES and SNES libraries in the Nintendo Switch Online libraries every few months or so. We’ve got titles from very well known and mandatory additions like the original Legend of Zelda, Super Mario Bros. 3, and Super Mario World to much lesser known gems like City Connection and Magical Drop 2. Hopefully, Nintendo intends to keep up on adding to all libraries as well, even if it brings Game Boy to the table.

Nothing is confirmed yet, but if the Game Boy library does come to Nintendo Switch Online, it’s expected to happen sometime in September. Stay tuned as we watch for an official confirmation, as well as a list of launch titles if it becomes available.