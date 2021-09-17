Deltarune's next release is three chapters, costs more than Undertale Deltarune: Chapters 3, 4, and 5 will all release simultaneously and, according to creator Toby Fox, they won't be free like their predecessors.

Undertale creator Toby Fox surprised the gaming world earlier this week when he announced that Chapter 2 of his next effort, Deltarune, was ready for release. And, in fact, by the time this article goes up, the game will be live on Steam and Itch.io. Fox originally had plans to release chapters individually, but that idea looks to be out the window now that the project is expanding. On Friday, Fox outlined his plans for Deltarune's future and it includes a five chapter package that will sell for more than his previous title.

Here's what Fox had to say about what's next for Deltarune:

Originally I planned to release chapters only when all them are finished, but honestly, it's hard both for creators and fans to go a long time without a release. So, I changed my mind. I think most people will be happy about this. My next goal is to complete Chapters 3, 4 and 5 for next time. Then, at that time I will ask for people to buy the game, at the price of the first 5 chapters (including 1 and 2). I don't know the price yet, but it's definitely going to cost more than Undertale. So, next time you want to ask "when's chapter 3", you can ask "when can I buy Chapter 3/4/5? I'll give you a lot of money". ... I won't know the answer until it's done, though.

As for Deltarune: Chapter 2, that's available right now for absolutely free. Fox notes that games of this kind normally don't sell for free and he seems more adamant about it now that the project has expanded beyond himself, as he's hired dozens of developers to contribute to the game's creation. For this specific case, Fox is urging anyone to pay it forward and take any money they would have spent on Deltarune and put it towards other indie game developers. For those who insist on paying Fox and the Deltarune developers for their efforts, Fox points them towards the game's soundtrack, which is selling for $7 USD.

Deltarune Chapter 2 is available now, but only on PC for the moment. The game's first chapter is currently available on PC, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. There's no expected release window for Deltarune Chapters 3-5 and that window can vary considering the two year development time for Chapter 2, as well as the growth of Fox's dev team. We'll keep our eye on Fox's latest here at Shacknews, so come back for the latest news.