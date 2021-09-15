Deltarune Chapter 2 gets a surprise launch this week The second chapter to Toby Fox's follow up to Undertale is finally here. Deltarune 2 launches... this week!

It’s been quite some time since Toby Fox hit us with the emotionally impactful and subversive RPG that was Undertale. Six years, in fact. And on the anniversary of Undertale’s launch, the developer took to stream to share in a celebration of not only the original game, but also its follow-up Deltarune. Deltarune Chapter 1 launched in October 2018 and we’ve been patiently (or not so patiently) waiting on the follow-up since. The wait is almost over. Deltarune Chapter 2 launches this week!

The release date for Deltarune Chapter 2 was announced by none other than Toby Fox himself during an Undertale 6-year anniversary livestream and Deltarune Chapter 1 playthrough on the Fangamer YouTube channel on September 15, 2021. On September 17, this week, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, Deltarune Chapter 2 will be available. Deltarune Chapter 1 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch, though it’s worth mentioning that it first came to PC and launched on consoles in the following year. It can be assumed that the September 17 launch date is a certainty for PC, but it’s unclear if console versions will launch simultaneously.

Players will be able to continue the adventures of Kris and Susie in Deltarune Chapter 2 on September 17, 2021 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

Either way, the impending launch of Deltarune Chapter 2 should come as a delight to Undertale fans. Chapter 1 launched for free and introduced us to the quiet, yet courageous Kris, the brash and bullyish Susie, and the gentle and compassionate Ralsei in a world of that seems parallel to the story of Undertale. There was so much interesting narrative in the first game and yet it left all sorts of mysteries unsolved. Players have been waiting quite some time to find out what comes next and soon that wait will be over.

With Deltarune Chapter 2 launching on September 17, stay tuned for further updates and coverage, including the status of console releases and dates.