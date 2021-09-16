When do iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders go live? Interested in Apple's newest gear? Find out when you can pre-order the new iPhone 13 or Apple Watch Series 7 here.

Apple turned some heads earlier this week when it finally took the wraps off its upcoming mobile phones and other devices scheduled for launch ahead of the holiday season. Taking center stage was the new iPhone 13 family of mobile phones, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Featuring the fastest hardware in an iPhone ever and upgraded cameras, these new phones are sure to be a hit.

The company also took the opportunity to show off new content for Apple TV+ subscribers as well as teasing the release of the all-new Apple Watch Series 7. The new Apple Watches now have bigger displays thanks to a reduction in outer bezel size, those displays can now get much brighter to make daytime viewing easier, and Apple is promising all-day battery life with easy charging thanks to the new USB-C interface.

Consumer demand for the new iPhones and Apple Watch Series 7 will be astronomical, especially heading into the holiday shopping season. Pre-ordering these devices is often the best way to ensure you can secure a device for yourself or as gifts for loved ones. You can use this handy guide to find out when the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders go live.

When do iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders go live?

Apple will be opening pre-orders for the new iPhone 13 models on Friday, September 17, 2021. Interested parties can visit the official Apple Store to place pre-orders. iPhone 13 models will become available to add to carts at 5:00 am PT | 8:00 am ET that morning.

Existing iPhone users who are eligible to upgrade to a new device will encounter a few extra steps in the pre-order process. To help expedite orders during the pre-order rush, Apple has announced that iPhone 13 customers also have the option to pre-register for the phones, including checking upgrade status and the required credit line check. Apple says you can place your desired iPhone 13 in the shopping cart now and set up your payment options and other parameters so that you can simply press the buy button when the pre-order session opens on the morning of September 17.

Those hunting for one of the new iPhone 13 models can also check in with their existing mobile providers as each will likely have their own dates, times, and protocols for pre-orders.

As far as the Apple Watch Series 7 goes, Apple did not offer any firm details on a release date or pre-order information. The new watches are expected to arrive before the end of 2021 and Apple will be accepting pre-orders for the wearables, but we don’t know exactly when that will be. This guide will be updated as soon as Apple makes the pertinent information publicly available.

Now that you know when iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders are going live, you’ll have a better chance at getting your hands on these new devices. Like last year, the COVID-19 pandemic has complicated global shipping and supply logistics, so purchasing new electronics can be more difficult than in years past. Thankfully, you are now armed with the knowledge you need to make sure your holiday season can be enjoyed with the new iPhone 13.