New iPhone 13 and Mini smartphones revealed at Apple Special Event

Today during Apple’s California Dreamin special event Apple showed off a plethora of new and updated products as well as a number of feature updates for existing software. One of the more noteworthy announcements was the reveal of the brand-new iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Mini.

On Tuesday, September 14, Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stage to show off several hardware and software updates, but none were more noteworthy than the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini reveal. The latest iteration of Apple’s popular smartphones has a number of new features and hardware updates.

There will be an advanced dual-camera system with a new wide-camera lens that gathers 47% more light on both iPhone 13 and Mini versions as well as improved nighttime photography functions with shorter processing times. Along with the upgraded camera lenses, there’s the new Cinematic mode, which will allow videographers to control the focus between the background and foreground in their shots.

There’s also a new Super retina XDR display that Apple claims is 28% brighter than previous versions with a higher peak brightness than older phone models. Internally, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini both feature A15 Bionic SoC with a 6-core CPU that Apple claims is 50% more efficient than the leading competition. The phones also have improved power efficiency with the battery on the iPhone 13 offering 2.5 more hours of life and the 13 Mini putting in 1.5 more hours. Of course, both phones will feature 5G network compatibility.

The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will have 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options with a starting price point of $699 USD for the Mini and $799 USD for the iPhone 13 proper. Folks can choose from a number of color options that include pink, blue midnight, starlight, and project red finishes. All models of the iPhone 13 will be available on September 24, 2021. You can check out details from all of today's Apple California Dreaming event over on our Apple Special Event landing page or take a look at the official product page. We'll be sure to keep you up to date on the latest Apple news.