ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 130

Journey through Pokemon Emerald continues!
Steve Tyminski
1

It's Tuesday night and that can only mean one thing for the Stevetendo show. It means that we're going to continue our Pokémon Emerald playthrough, striving to be the best Pokémon trainer in the Hoenn region. Last episode, we took down Lavaridge Town gym leader, Flannery, and her fire type Pokémon. During tonight's episode, we will go toe to toe with my father, Normal type gym leader, Norman as well as taking on the next puzzle challenge at the Trick House. These gym battles have been pretty tough thus far so join the show at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT to see if I can take down the Petalburg City gym and get my 5th gym badge.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT Wednesday with more of our Final Fantasy 7 playthrough so stay tuned.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

