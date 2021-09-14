New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will come with 120Hz ProMotion displays

Apple's two most advanced iPhone models will ship with 120Hz ProMotion displays for smoother operation and lower latency.

Chris Jarrard
1

During this afternoon’s Apple Special Event, the Cupertino, California-based company took the wraps off the newest generation of iPhones. While the four new iPhone 13 models are similar in size and build to last year’s handsets, the new iPhone 13 Pro and Prom max will ship with 120Hz ProMotion displays. This marks the first time Apple has used high-refresh displays outside of their work-focuses iPad models.

This story is developing...

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola