iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will come with 120Hz ProMotion displays Apple's two most advanced iPhone models will ship with 120Hz ProMotion displays for smoother operation and lower latency.

During this afternoon’s Apple Special Event, the Cupertino, California-based company took the wraps off the newest generation of iPhones. While the four new iPhone 13 models are similar in size and build to last year’s handsets, the new iPhone 13 Pro and Prom max will ship with 120Hz ProMotion displays. This marks the first time Apple has used high-refresh displays outside of their work-focuses iPad models.

