SteelSeries Prime Mini mice bring reduced size & weight to a high-quality clicker If you're looking for form factor in an already strong mouse line, the SteelSeries Prime Mini and Prime Mini Wireless are worth your attention.

Earlier this year, SteelSeries released the Prime lineup of peripherals, which included new mice and a headset. These devices were pretty good quality already with some of the best clicks we’ve ever had on a mouse. However, SteelSeries has come back with an expansion to the lineup for those that want a more featherweight version of a good thing. Today, the SteelSeries Prime collection welcomes the Prime Mini and Prime Mini Wireless.

SteelSeries announced the Prime Mini collection to its mouse lineup in a press release on September 14, 2021. Available on the SteelSeries website now, the Prime Minis bring improved form and lightweight builds to the well-crafted Prime mice. The Prime Mini is priced at $59.99 USD and weighs 12 percent less than its regular SteelSeries Prime counterpart. Meanwhile, the Prime Mini Wireless comes in at $129.99, weighs 9 percent less than the Prime Wireless, and features a new low profile form factor for intelligently reduced space and weight.

The SteelSeries Prime Mini and Prime Mini Wireless mice bring even lighter and more compact form factor's to already impressively functional mice.

The SteelSeries Prime collection had already previously impressed us. In our Prime Wireless mouse review, we highly enjoyed the functional quality and feel of the mouse. The Prime collection features SteelSeries’ new Prestige Optical Magnetic (OM) Switches, making for some of the snappiest and most responsive clicks we’ve ever felt in mice. The devices are quite customizable as well with options for DPI, lighting, and plenty more.

The Prime Mini additions take an already light mouse and continue to make it one of the most featherweight clickers around. We’d already said the Prime Wireless makes for a great travel mouse, but if you want to go even more compact and featherlight, SteelSeries Prime Minis seem like a valid choice for the same price as their standard counterparts. They’re available now if you’d like to check them out for yourself, along with the rest of the SteelSeries Prime collection.