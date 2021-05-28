SteelSeries Prime Wireless review: Snappy freedom & accuracy for days

It’s wild to think that SteelSeries has already been kicking around for 20 years. Over the course of the last couple decades, the PC and console gaming peripheral brand has become quite the quality force to be reckoned with whether you’re looking for quality on the cheap or top-of-the-line innovation. With its 20th anniversary here, SteelSeries released its latest lineup of devices featuring some of its most updated tech yet in the new Prime series, and we got our hands on a Prime Wireless gaming mouse to give it a go. Turns out, this little dynamo has every reason to be at the top of the new Prime pack.

The clicks, they are delightful

Right out of the box, the SteelSeries has a pretty easy set up. Wirelessly, it operates on USB-C dongle, but for charging or wired use, you can also operate it with an included USB-C (connected to the mouse) to USB-A fiber-wrapped cable. If you’re short on USB-C ports, you can also run it wireless with an included adaptor that allows you to connect the dongle to the USB-C end of the charging cable. Alternately, you can attach the dongle and adaptor to any USB-C to USB-A cable which is what I ended up doing. I really enjoyed the versatility of options here. Unfortunately, hand preference isn’t an option. This one’s only for right-handers, though it’s rather comfy and light at 80g.

In terms of out-of-the-box functionality, the SteelSeries has five DPI (or CPI) settings loaded in, running at 400, 800, 1200, 2400, and 3200. That said, you can use the SteelSeries GG software to reprogram any of these settings between 100 and 18,000 DPI. There’s actually quite a bit you can customize with the software, but we’ll get there. Continuing with out-of-the-box specs, it features a five-button design with the main right and left click, the mouse wheel, and two side buttons. It also has a battery that allows for 100 hours worth of wireless operation if left on its default settings. The whole thing is a pretty fit fiddle from the moment you turn it on.

I think one of the most easily recognizable and appealing features of the Prime Wireless (and indeed the whole new Prime series) is the new switches. For this lineup of gaming mice, SteelSeries upgraded its switches to what it’s calling Prestige Optical Magnetic (OM) Switches. These switches combine neodymium magnets and infrared light within the mouse. What that comes out to is one of the most satisfying clicks I’ve ever had the pleasure of experiencing on a gaming mouse. Each button press snaps back with fantastic and rigid feedback and provides pinpoint response in operative input. Even the mouse wheel has a firm rigidity to it that I found nice and sturdy without doing harm to function.

And lest you worry about it wearing down quickly, the new tech has guided the SteelSeries Prime line to a rating of an industry-best 100 million clicks to ensure that even after intense mileage, every click will be as functional and satisfying as the first one. Overall, this might be hands-down one of my favorite features of the Prime Wireless and combining it with the mouse’s fantastic battery life makes it an easy pick for a high-quality travel companion.

But what about that customization?

As I teased earlier, there’s a lot of great points to the SteelSeries Prime Wireless even without messing with it. That said, SteelSeries GG provides a lot of good options to mess with it, both functionally and aesthetically. Don’t get me wrong, the Prime Wireless isn’t an RGB lantern. The only RGB glow point on it is relegated to lining on the mouse wheel. That said, you can customize the lighting settings on that spot via the GG software. Whether you want it to glow solid, run a wave of preset colors, customize your own pattern, give it a breathing effect, or dim it to the point of turning it off entirely, you do all of that and more here.

As for functionality, that’s here and pretty extensive as well. The DPI settings are the big thing, but there’s plenty of other options as well. For instance, you can program single functions or full macros to any of the five buttons, as well as the scroll up and scroll down on the wheel if you want. Moreover, you can also adjust polling rate, angle snap, and acceleration/deceleration settings if you so wish. There’s even some battery friendly options such as how long without activity before the mouse will go into a sleep state (it can easily be woken by moving it a little) and a high-efficiency mode that toggles lighting off when you’re moving the mouse.

I will say that it’s a slight bummer to have to choose between aesthetic and battery life on some of these settings. It would be nice to keep the color shifting RGB on all the time, and I can, but it comes at the cost of wireless battery life. That said, it’s also a rather nice thing that on default settings, I’ve left the Prime Wireless running for actual days of work without any sign of it needing a recharge, so it certainly feels like there’s room to balance aesthetic with functionality and wireless life.

The best wireless clicker in the biz?

The SteelSeries Prime Wireless gaming mouse has a price tag of $129.99 USD. That might sound hefty, but it actually sits dead center between the likes of the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro at $100 and the Logitech G Pro X Superlight at $150. I wish there were an ambidextrous build and that it didn’t give up juice for customization, but what puts it over the top for me is that crisp click and feedback. This mouse feels fantastic under my fingers and I have a hard time drawing to mind any other click that has ever felt so good. Pack that with a versatile set of charging and wireless options, a fantastic battery life, a sturdy-yet-comfortable frame, and a wealth of customizable options and this feels like 20 years in the making that SteelSeries has every right to be proud of.

This review is based off of a sample product provided by the manufacturer. The SteelSeries Prime Wireless is available for $129.99 USD on the SteelSeries website.