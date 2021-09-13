ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 129 Time for another Shacker's choice night.

It's time for another Shacker's choice night on the Stevetendo show so we're bringing out the big guns for tonight's episode. By big guns, we're talking about the Wii U, the system that some could consider one of Nintendo's worst ideas. That being said, it does have one of, if not the best virtual console service Nintendo has to offer. I keep it hooked up to my TV so I can watch YouTube as well as play classic games, like tonight's Shacker's choice, Earthbound. Selected by Snakewasp (Shadebane) with Shack Points, Earthbound is thought of by many to be one of the best RPGs ever made as well as a large number of people asking Nintendo for years to jump back into the franchise that other than Smash Brothers representation has laid dormant for years. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT to see if I can lead Ness and friends against the alien invasion?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT Tuesday. and Wednesday. Time for more Pokemon Emerald on Tuesday and Final Fantasy 7 Wednesday so stay tuned!

