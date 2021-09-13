ShackStream: Indie-licious snaps photos & seeks adventure in TOEM TOEM is a black & white hand-drawn world of charm and your photos are the key to unlocking its mysteries. Watch as we play today on Indie-licious.

There are all sorts of amazing things the perspective of a camera can unlock. Sometimes, just the right angle and moment can lead to discoveries that are timeless and otherwise unseen. That’s what makes the relaxing photographer adventure of TOEM so interesting and why we’re going to play it on today’s Indie-licious.

TOEM comes to us from developer and publisher Something We Made. The game is set to come out on September 17, 2021 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Inspired by Scandinavian landscapes, TOEM takes players on a journey through a hand-drawn world of curiosity and wonder as a photographer. You’ll meet quirky characters and help them with their issues using your photographic eye. What will you help them discover about the world around them and the secrets it hides on this relaxing journey?

Join us as we jump into the adventure of TOEM on Indie-licious, going live at 2:15 p.m. PT / 5:15 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also just watch below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who takes the time to watch ShackStreams like Indie-licious. Your encouragement and support continues to make these streams well worthwhile. If you’d like to aid projects like Indie-licious and keep them going, consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It makes a difference and keeps us going strong. Don’t forget that if you have an Amazon Prime account, you can link it to your Twitch account and score a free Twitch subscription each month to use as you please. If you’re already watching Shacknews livestreams, why not throw it our way?

TOEM’s photographic landscapes are just waiting to be captured and its denizens aided. Join us as we do both on today’s episode of Indie-licious.