Watch the California Streaming Apple Special Event here

Here's how you can watch Apple's California Streaming event.
Donovan Erskine
September marks the beginning of the Fall season, which means Apple, the biggest company in the world, is preparing to hit the stage and talk about its lineup of upcoming products and services. In just hours, Tim Cook and company will reveal what they’ve been working on, and you can catch it all live. Let’s look at how to watch the California Streaming Apple Event.

Watch the California Streaming Apple Event here

Today’s Apple Event, titled “California Streaming,” will take place at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed live on Apple’s website, as well as on the company’s YouTube channel. If you’re interested in seeing the showcase, make sure you’re there at the beginning, as Apple usually doesn’t offer ways to scrub back until the broadcast has concluded.

With a title like “California Streaming,” many suspect that Apple will reveal new features and updates coming to Apple TV+. It’s also long been rumored that the iPhone 13 will be unveiled during the event and given a release date. The company neglected to share how long the event will be, so we’re left to speculate. These fall events have typically run for two hours, though Apple changed up its formula in 2021, holding multiple events that ran for much less time.

We’re only hours away from Apple’s California Streaming event, where the company is expected to make a slew of new announcements. If you aren’t able to catch the showcase live, we’ll be recapping all of the news shared on our Apple topic page here at Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

