Rocket League NFL Kickoff Gridiron LTM live now The NFL has returned to Rocket League as the both a 2021 NFL Fan Pass and the Grid Iron Limited-Time Mode go live today.

One of the more interesting collaborations in sports and gaming has continued to be Rocket League’s partnership with the NFL. The two have teamed up in the past to bring American football themed content to the digital arena of rocket car ball sports and that partnership returns for the NFL 2021 season. The Grid Iron Limited-Time Mode has returned and there’s a 2021 NFL Fan Pass full of cosmetics throughout the season to enjoy, all live today.

Rocket League launched its 2021 NFL season of content on September 9, 2021, as shared on Twitter and the Epic Games Store. This marks the return of the Grid Iron LTM from the previous NFL season. The ball will be in American football form and players will take on a 4-on-4 matchup as they try to drive it down the field into their opponent’s goal. It’s a quirky, but interesting NFL-themed mode to say the least.

That’s not all that’s come back with another season of the NFL though. Rocket League also launched the 2021 NFL Fan Pass. Players who go in on this pass can expect to enjoy a wealth of NFL-themed cosmetic content that will become available as this year’s season goes on. It starts with paint finishes and all 32 teams worth of decals for the Dominus car body. Then, on Thanksgiving, Psyonix will add Octane car body decals, antennas, and player banners to the game. Finally, at Super Bowl 56, players will get their hands on Fennec and Breakout team decals, as well as helmet car toppers. Throughout the season, you’ll have plenty of fun ways to express love for your favorite team.

Both the Rocket League Grid Iron LTM and 2021 NFL Fan Pass are live now with the upcoming start of the actual NFL season. Stay tuned for more Rocket League right here at Shacknews.