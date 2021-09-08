New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

What time does GameStop (GME) report Q2 2021 earnings results?

Here's when we can expect to get GameStop's earnings report today.
Donovan Erskine
2

GameStop (GME) has been one of the more interesting companies to monitor in the business world, considering it’s one of the final major physical video game retailers. GameStop (GME) became incredibly fascinating following the short squeeze that took place earlier this year, catapulting the company’s valuation. Today, we’re set to learn just how well GameStop performed financially over the past few months with its Q2 earnings report later today. Let’s see when GameStop (GME) will be releasing its Q2 2021 earning results.

GameStop (GME) will be releasing its Q2 2021 earnings results roughly around 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET today. The company hasn’t listed a specific time, but it’s likely that we’ll hear from GameStop when the markets close for the day at 4 p.m. ET. According to Earnings Whispers, a website that closely follows the financial performance of numerous companies, states that GameStop’s (GME) earnings results will be released at 1:10 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. Earnings Whispers typically has a good reputation when it comes to these things, and the time listed would align with the market close later today.

GameStop’s (GME) last earnings results came out back in June and revealed that revenue was up 25.1%. That was also when GameStop (GME) announced a new CEO and CFO. Shareholders are hoping to see another decent bump with the company’s Q2 2022 earnings report.

GameStop’s (GME) Q2 2022 earnings results will be shared on the company’s official website. If you want to listen to the actual earnings call and hear what the executives at GameStop have to say, then you should tune into the Shacknews Twitch channel, as we’ll be broadcasting it there. We’ll also be covering any news out of the results.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

