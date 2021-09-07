ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 127 Keep our Pokemon Emerald playthrough going!

After the holiday weekend, the Stevetendo show is back and well rested. Tonight on the program we're getting back to our Pokémon Emerald playthrough. Hot off the heels of winning our third Hoenn league gym badge at the Mauville City gym, now is the time to head toward Mount Chimney as well as Lavaridge Town. Lavaridge is the home of the fourth gym and could pose a problem if we don't catch a water Pokémon soon as this gym is a fire-type gym. We can also stop at the Trick House along the way since our Dynamo Badge opens up the next "trick" inside said Trick House. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, only time will tell if I take that next step to becoming the Pokémon league champion of the Hoenn region.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. Wednesday night with more of our Final Fantasy 7 playthrough.

