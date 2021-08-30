ShackStream: Indie-licious platforms for pro friendship in Here Comes Niko! We island hop to help all the good animal folk on today's Indie-licious with the wholesome and colorful Here Comes Niko!

When it came to the E3 2021 Wholesome Direct, there was a mountain of lovely looking games, but prevalent and memorable among them was the absolutely pleasant Here Comes Niko!, and so we’re taking this colorful 2D/3D platforming adventure for a spin on today’s Indie-licious.

Here Comes Niko! comes to us from developer Frog Vibes and publisher Gears for Breakfast. The game came out on PC via Steam on August 3, 2021, and is planned for Nintendo Switch release at a later date. In this game, you take on a new job at Tadpole Inc. as a “professional friend.” What does that mean? Well, you’ll be island hopping between various areas and lending a hand to different animal folk to help them out with whatever they need. That results in some lighthearted and relaxing 3D platforming as you venture through the game’s colorful environments.

Join us today on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET as we take on the job of pro friend on today’s episode of Indie-licious. You can also watch just below.

Speaking of cozy, we have some cozy islands to explore, goodwill to spread, and platforms to platform as we jump into Here Comes Niko! on today’s Indie-licious. Come join us as we go live shortly!