Death Stranding 2 could be 'in negotiations' according to Norman Reedus If the face and voice of Sam Porter Bridges is to be believed, it looks like Death Stranding 2 is very much in the works.

Death Stranding did well enough in sales for Kojima Productions that the studio already had the funding it needed for its next game even before it was ported to PC and sold to an entirely new audience. However, the question remains: what would Kojima Productions’ next project be? Well, according to Norman Reedus, the voice and face of Death Stranding protagonist Sam Porter Bridges, a Death Stranding sequel could very well be in negotiation right now.

The possibility of Death Stranding 2 came up in an interview with Norman Reedus via IGN Brazil. In said interview, Reedus talked about a number of things, including the move between his iconic The Walking Dead character Daryl Dixon to Death Stranding’s Sam Porter Bridges. However, the juiciest bit came up when he was asked about further Death Stranding games.

“I think we're doing a second Death Stranding," Reedus told IGN Brasil partner site AdoroCinema. “[The game] is in negotiations right now. So… Yay!”

We know the Death Stranding Director's Cut is fast approaching, but Norman Reedus has suggested a sequel is at least in negotiations.

This should come as a delight to fans of the Death Stranding series. There’s really nothing quite like Kojima’s latest game - a fact much noted in our Shacknews review, further coverage, and the regular presence of our yearly Best Strand Game category in the Shacknews Awards. We already know that more gameplay is on the way in the form of the Death Stranding Director’s Cut expansion, including cargo cannons, buddy bots, and racing. However, Norman Reedus’s words suggest effort going into an entirely new game.

Where does Kojima go with a Death Standing 2? That’s a good question, and we probably won’t get an answer for a while, but it seems Norman Reedus is on board to take part in it. Stay tuned as we remain on the lookout for further updates and a possible reveal of a Death Stranding sequel.