Overwatch is changing McCree's name Overwatch's gun-slinging cowboy was named after a former developer at the studio.

Overwatch has built quite a memorable cast of characters over the years, with several faces that even those who aren’t very familiar with the game can recognize instantly. Jesse McCree is one of these characters, and will soon be seeing a major change. The developers at Blizzard have announced that they are planning to change McCree’s name in the near future.

Blizzard shared an open letter to the Overwatch Twitter account to announce the change. “We built the Overwatch universe around the idea that inclusivity, equity, and hope are the building blocks of a better future. They are central to the game and to the Overwatch team,” the post reads. Jesse McCree is one of the original members of the Overwatch roster and was named after a former developer at Blizzard. Earlier this month, the real-world Jesse McCree was let go from Blizzard amidst the ongoing sexual harassment and misconduct scandal happening at Activision Blizzard.

A message from the Overwatch team. pic.twitter.com/2W3AV7Pv6X — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 26, 2021

Blizzard is looking to distance the fictional Jesse McCree from his real-life namesake. The developers also share that a new narrative arc, in which McCree played a key role, was set to roll out in September. With the name change imminent, the developers have decided to delay the launch of that story arc. It’s likely that Blizzard will look for a way to weave McCree’s new name into the lore of Overwatch, rather than just dropping it in a new patch.

Following the termination of Jesse McCree from Blizzard, many speculated that the developer wouldn’t want to keep him immortalized in Overwatch anymore. There’s no indication as to what the character’s new name will be, but an official announcement likely isn’t far off. We will continue to keep you updated on the ongoing situation at Activision Blizzard.