Halo Infinite release date reportedly leaked ahead of Gamescom Opening Night Live Halo Infinite will launch in December according to a Microsoft Store leak.

Halo Infinite instantly became one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2021 after it was delayed from its 2020 release date. Since then, developer 343 Industries has maintained that the game will launch during the “Holiday window,” refusing to commit to a specific date for the game. Now, we may know precisely when the next installment in the next installment in the sci-fi shooter franchise will drop thanks to a new leak.

There are many ways in which information about a game can leak ahead of an official announcement. This time, Microsoft itself was the culprit in leaking information on its own title, as reported by Aggiornamenti Lumia. According to a now-removed listing from the Microsoft Store, Halo Infinite will reportedly launch on December 8, 2021. It’s yet to be officially confirmed, but early December would certainly fit in with the Holiday launch window that is currently set for Halo Infinite.

Rumors suggest that an official announcement of Halo Infinite’s release date could be coming at Gamescom Opening Night Live. Halo was notably absent from Xbox’s Gamescom showcase, so it’s possible that they saved this announcement for the main event. If that is indeed the case, we won’t have to wait very long.

It’s no secret that Halo Infinite has had a long, at times bumpy development cycle. From the departure of some key leadership to the decision to delay the launch of popular features, it’s been a long road to Halo Infinite’s launch. A December release date means it will be one of the final AAA launches of the year, releasing after it’s FPS genre competition in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042.