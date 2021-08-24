ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 123 Keeping our Pokemon Emerald playthrough going.

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we'll be continuing our journey to be the Pokémon champion of the Hoenn region. We already have one gym badge under our belt but the challenges are only going to get tougher from here. The head of the Devon Corporation has asked us to travel to Dewford Town to deliver a letter to his son. There's some sightseeing to do when we get there and by sightseeing, I mean take down the fighting gym and gym leader Brawly. Going live at 5 p.m. PDT/ 8 p.m. EDT, join in as we'll try to take down our rival May and explore the Hoenn region.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 5 p.m. PDT/ 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday as well as next Monday. our Final Fantasy 7 playthrough continues on Wednesday and more StarTropics on Monday so stay tuned!

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.