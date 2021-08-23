Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of August 23, 2021 Here's what we've got coming for you this week on Shacknews' Twitch channel.

Monday means that another week is upon us. As always, we’ll be streaming live on our Twitch channel throughout the week. This week’s line-up will of course include our recurring shows, as well as a special Gamescome Opening Night Live co-stream. Let’s look at Shacknews’ livestream schedule for the week of August 23, 2021.

You can find all of our livestreams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our hosts and get acquainted with our community of viewers. Feel free to ask questions and engage in the conversation!

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Monday at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. PT Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Gamescom Opening Night Live co-stream Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. PT / 1:45 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

