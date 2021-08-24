Dying Light 2 reveals new gameplay during Gamescom Xbox stream Tuesday's Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream took a fresh look at the upcoming zombie-busting action game, Dying Light 2.

Tuesday's Gamescome 2021 Xbox Stream kicked off with an all-new look at the upcoming Dying Light 2. While viewers have seen bits and pieces to this point, the Gamescom show is debuting some new gameplay footage of the open-world zombie game. Specifically, Lead Game Designer Tymon Smektała and Animation Director Dawid Lubryka are unveilng some new footage of the game's parkour and combat systems.

The latest Dying Light 2 trailer shows off what's being billed as the "Modern Dark Ages." It's a world of no laws or advanced technology, so players must survive solely using their physical strengths and abilities. Specifically, parkour will be one of the main keys for completing objectives quickly and without confrontation.

"The designers at Techland put a lot of attention to parkour animations," Techland's Maciej Jalowiec wrote on Xbox Wire. "There are thousands of them, making navigation feel incredibly smooth. We wanted to make it as close as possible to the real world, while keeping all the moves fun and easy to pull off. But what takes exploration to the next level is your new set of skills—and gear! Oh yes, you don’t have to rely on your body alone. From the new paraglider to the ever-useful grappling hook, you’ll be able to make the most epic runs. They’ll often take place hundreds of meters above the street level. There are also ropes to swing on, rope bridges, trampolines, elevators — you name it."

Of course, combat will be another major component of Dying Light 2. Ranged and melee weapons will be available throughout the game, which should help players survive both the Infected and rival factions.

Dying Light 2 is set to release on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, and Xbox One on December 7.