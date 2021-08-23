New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha start and end times

Here is when the Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha will begin and end.
Donovan Erskine
1

The next installment in one of gaming’s biggest franchises will be Call of Duty: Vanguard. Luckily for fans on PlayStation consoles, they’ll have a chance to be among the first to see what Sledgehammer Games is cooking up with an upcoming Alpha. However, the Alpha will only be available for a short window, so you may want to do some planning to make sure that you get the most out of it.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha start and end times

The Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha will begin on August 27 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET and will close on August 29 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Over the course of the weekend, players will be able to jump in and get a feel for the multiplayer in Call of Duty: Vanguard. It should be known that this Alpha is only available for Players on PS4 and PS5. Those on other platforms will have to wait a bit longer to go hands-on with the game.

Before we dig further into this guide, it's important that we once again acknowledge the ongoing situation at Activision Blizzard. As a show of respect to the employees, we want to take this section to repost the demands that they shared before the walkout earlier this month. In addition to that, we encourage our readers to learn more about and potentially donate to the following charities: Black Girls CODE, FUTURES, Girls Who Code, RAINN, Women in Animation, and Women in Games International.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha is titled Champion Hill, as it revolves around a brand new game mode of that same name. Champion Hill sees 8 teams of either 2 or 3 players facing off in a round-robin tournament, with a goal of depleting the other teams’ life count over a series of matches. Players begin with the same loadout and will use cash earned from performance to upgrade said loadouts.

There you have it, the Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha will take place this weekend and will be exclusive to PS4 and PS5 players. If you’re interested in jumping in, let us walk you through how to download the Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

