How to download the Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha Here's how you can download the Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha on PS4 and PS5.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the latest installment in the first-person shooter franchise. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, this entry will once again take us back to the gritty World War 2 setting. Though the game’s launch is still months away, fans get a taste of the game’s multiplayer with an upcoming Alpha on PlayStation systems. Here’s how you can download the Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha.

How to download the Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha

You can download the Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha by navigating to the PlayStation Store on either your PS4 or PS5 console. There, search for “Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha.” The results should list the Champion Hill Alpha for Call of Duty: Vanguard, which you can add to your library and install. Access for the Alpha will begin on August 27 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET and will close on August 29 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

Before we dig further into this guide, it's important that we once again acknowledge the ongoing situation at Activision Blizzard. As a show of respect to the employees, we want to take this section to repost their demands that they shared before the walkout earlier this month. In addition to that, we encourage our readers to learn more about and potentially donate to the following charities: Black Girls CODE, FUTURES, Girls Who Code, RAINN, Women in Animation, and Women in Games International.

The #ActiBlizzWalkout organizers are encouraging people to signal boost the hashtag as a sign of solidarity while using a 💙 emoji. They also support donations to the following charities:



@BlackGirlsCode

@WithoutViolence

@GirlsWhoCode

@RAINN

@wia_animation @GETWIGI pic.twitter.com/FtsbGARUsd — Shacknews (@shacknews) July 28, 2021

The Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha will let players experience Champion Hill, a brand new mode set to launch with the game. Sledgehammer Games details the new mode in a post to the PlayStation Blog.

In Champion Hill, your squad — which during the Alpha will be either a Duo (2v2) or Trio (3v3)— will compete in a round-robin tournament against seven other squads, with each squad having a set number of lives to start with. The mission is to reduce all other squads’ life count to zero in a series of timed Combat rounds, before the same happens to you. Do that, and claim victory on Champion Hill.

That’s how you can download the Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha on PS4 and PS5. It should also be known that players do not need to have a subscription to PS Plus in order to enjoy the Alpha.