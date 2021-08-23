New PS5 Disc Edition gets hand-adjustable screw Opening your PS5's base stand is about to get much easier.

Early PS5 adopters may not have realized it at the time, but they were getting the screw put to them. What's that, hypothetical reader? That expression is supposed to be plural? In this case, it's in reference to PS5 owners having a rough time with the console's base stand, thanks to a single troublesome screw that requires a screwdriver to remove. Fortunately, a newer PS5 model looks to do away with that.

Credit: Press-Start.com.au

According to Australian outlet Press Start, a new PS5 model has gone out into the wild. Model number CFI-1102A is about 10.5 ounces lighter (300 grams, for metric system users) and features an all-new base stand, one that's held together by a screw that can easily be removed by hand.

The upgrades were originally touted for the PS5 Digital Edition. However, Press Start was able to learn from a new PS5 adopter in the land Down Under that the new base stand with the hand-adjustable screw is also included in the newer Disc Edition. Press Start's source also confirms that this Disc Edition is noticeably lighter than its predecessor.

Outside of the new base stand, there isn't much in terms of specified changes to these new versions of Sony's popular next-gen console. Regardless, any positive changes are welcomed, especially as more people should be able to actually find a PS5 very soon. Fingers crossed, anyway.

Whether you're rocking an original PS5 or the newer hotness, there's a lot to look forward to in the months ahead from Sony's next-gen hardware.