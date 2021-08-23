Hades is currently the highest rated game on Metacritic for both Xbox Series X & PS5 Supergiant Games' breakout hit of 2020 is also currently the highest acclaimed hit on next-gen consoles right now.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Hades is amazing. It was amazing in early access, it was amazing on launch, it was amazing on PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive, and amazing on Nintendo Switch. Most recently, it was amazing on PS5. The game is great, and we’re hardly the only ones who will tell you about it. For the time being, it would appear that Hades is currently the highest critically rated game on Metacritic for both next-gen consoles Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

This information can be found over on the Metacritic pages for both the Xbox Series X, PS5, and their top-rated games by Metascore. Hades finally came to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on August 13, 2021. It has since done well enough to rise through the charts and overcome all other games on either system, beating out the likes of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and many more fairly spectacular titles.

Hades is apparently good enough to beat out the rest of the admittedly limited offerings on PS5 and Xbox Series X at the moment.

It should be mentioned, there still isn’t a ton of releases specific to the Xbox Series X or PS5. A lot of games for both systems have been delayed into 2022 like Horizon Forbidden West or are yet to come in 2021 like Halo Infinite.

That’s not to take anything away from Hades though. That game is amazing. Supergiant Games knocked it out of the park with music, art style, gameplay, and so much more to ensure its place as Shacknews Indie Game of the Year 2020. It also locked down several other awards here, but it has been much beloved throughout the industry as well. When there’s little else fitting to put it up against, there’s no reason for Hades not to be at the top.

If you want to check out more on our thoughts of the game on the next-gen consoles, be sure to read our Hades PS5 impressions. It just might further drive home why this game is number one on a lot of lists.