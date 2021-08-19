The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition goes fishing in November Skyrim is celebrating its 10th birthday with a special Anniversary Edition, which was revealed during the first day of QuakeCon at Home.

There have been some exciting announcements to come out of QuakeCon 2021 so far. While there's nothing new to announce regarding the next Elder Scrolls game, Bethesda is ready to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their last one. A full 10th anniversary celebration for The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim is planned and that includes the release of a new Anniversary Edition for PC and next-gen consoles.

The announcement came during QuakeCon's Skyrim anniversary panel with the details coming via the Elder Scrolls website. The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will feature the full base game, as well as all three of the game's expansions (Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn) and all of the enhancements from the 2016 Skyrim Special Edition. On top of that, players can expect to see more content from the Creation Club, which includes various additions created by Bethesda Game Studios, developer partners, and community members. If that's still not enough, a free update will add fishing to the game, in case you want to relax after a few dungeon runs. All of this should basically ensure that Skyrim consumes everyone's lives, now and forever. You might not even need an Elder Scrolls 6, which is fortunate, because it doesn't look like that's coming anytime soon.

The Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be one piece of a full-blown celebration of the game's past ten years, which will also include a special "Skyrim in Concert" presentation. This will feature the London Symphony Orchestra and London Voices Choir performing some of Skyrim's most iconic tracks. The concert will air on November 11 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET on the Bethesda YouTube and Twitch channels.

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will release on November 11 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It should be noted that those users who already own the Skyrim Special Edition will apparently have to pay some money to upgrade their version of the game to the Anniversary Edition, though the exact price is not given. However, those users will at least receive fishing, Survival Mode, new Saints and Seducers quests, and the enhanced PS5/Xbox Series X versions for no extra charge. We're expecting to see many more exciting announcements from QuakeCon at Home, so keep it here on Shacknews for the latest updates.