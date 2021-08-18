New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 121

Taking more strides in Final Fantasy 7 tonight.
Steve Tyminski
1

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're jumping back into our Final Fantasy 7 playthrough. After getting lost for what felt like an eternity, we finally figured out where we needed to travel to progress the adventure. It took forever to find the Gold Saucer the second time but with this being my first playthrough of the game, I'm not really familiar with the locations. I will say that the speed-up feature on the Switch version of the game is a blessing as some of the action/story of Final Fantasy 7 moves at such a slow pace. Tune in at 5 p.m. PDT/ 8 p.m. EDT to see if we can defeat the forces of evil and if the game becomes one of my favorites. Stay tuned after Stevetendo for more Paper Mario on Skancore64.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 6 p.m. PDT/ 9 p.m. EDT next Monday so make sure you set a reminder.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

