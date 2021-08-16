Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of August 16, 2021 Here's what to expect from this week of livestreaming on Shacknews.

It's Monday, Shackers! That means that it's time to put our best foot forward as we start a new week. It also means that we need to go over our livestream schedule for the week. Here's everything coming to the Shacknews Twitch channel for the week of August 16, 2021.

Shacknews livestream schedule – Week of August 16, 2021

You can find all of our livestreams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our hosts and get acquainted with our community of viewers. Feel free to ask questions and engage in the conversation!

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. PT Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Nvidia Q2 2021 earnings call Wednesday at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

We'd like to extend a huge thank you to everyone that decides to come hang out with us on Twitch. We're passionate about streaming, and truly do appreciate all of your support. You help these shows grow and get better each and every week.

The Stimulus Games may be taking a break, but we've still got plenty of shows to keep you entertained and informed throughout the week. Make sure you hit that notification bell on our channel so that you don't miss a stream. If you're looking for a way to show some extra support for Shacknews, consider subscribing to our channel. If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, that means you can subscribe once a month for free through Prime Gaming.

If you enjoy our Twitch, you should check out our YouTube channel, which is home to even more exclusive content.