ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 120

A new Pokemon journey begins tonight.
Steve Tyminski
1

Tonight on the Stevetendo show starts a brand new Pokemon adventure. The Pokemon journey started with Pokemon Blue on the Game Boy and is continuing with one of the Game Boy Adavnce installments, Pokemon Emerald. During the Blue playthorugh, I wasn't sure if I was going to be able to find my Emerald contridge but I looked around my house and finally found it. I have never fully finished Pokemon emerald so it will be an interesting playthorugh as some of the more interesting Pokemon call the Hoenn region home. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, I'll start my adventure through the Hoenn region and aim to be the Pokemon league champion!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back 5 p.m. PDT/ 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday as well as Next Monday at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT. Final Fantasy 7 continues on Wednesday and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 should be on Monday so stay tuned.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

