Chucklefish to release Eastward in September 2021 as Nintendo Switch exclusive Chucklefish's next big game, Eastward alongside developer Pixpil, has gotten a release date for September 2021 on Nintendo Switch.

Chucklefish has a prolific history of pretty great indie games under its belt as both a publisher and developer. The studio directly developed Starbound and Wargroove and had a hand in publishing games like Risk of Rain and Stardew Valley. Chucklefish’s next notable project, Eastward, comes from developer Pixpil and we won’t be waiting much longer to play it. Eastward got a September 2021 release date today and will be coming to the Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive, as well as Steam on PC.

Eastward’s new release date was revealed by Chucklefish and Pixpil in a new trailer during the Nintendo Indie World presentation on August 11, 2021. In this quirky pixelated game, you take on the roles of John and Sam as they try to escape subterranean society and make their way to the surface world, solving puzzles, fighting enemies, and dodging deadly miasma along the way in this action-adventure RPG title. Eastward is slated for a launch on September 16, 2021 on PC and as a console exclusive on Switch.

Eastward promises to be an extremely interesting title. John and Sam’s adventure through this world promises to be charming and quirky, but also dangerous. The glimpse about shows us that things can even get downright scary, but Sam has mystic powers and they may be key to bringing peace back to the ravaged lands. With expressive characters and narrative featured in the journey, Eastward is looking like it could turn out to be quite the feels trip. Nonetheless, it’s looking like another quality title from the fine folks at Chucklefish.

With the console exclusivity on Switch being limited, the September launch of Eastward on Switch and PC is only the beginning. Stay tuned for more coverage leading up to the game and stay tuned for any news of expanded releases on further platforms right here at Shacknews.