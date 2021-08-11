Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone announced at Galaxy Unpacked August 2021 The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung's latest folding smartphone, revealed at the latest Galaxy Unpacked presentation.

Samsung has poured a lot of time and effort into foldable smartphone technology in the Galaxy Z Fold series. As such, the Galaxy Unpacked presentations are always a place to learn about the latest new smartphone products coming out of Samsung. The Galaxy Unpacked August 2021 presentation did not disappoint. Samsung took the opportunity here to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone, which will be coming out this late August 2021.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 foldable smartphone was announced during the Galaxy Unpacked presentation on August 11, 2021. This is an all-new version in the Z Fold series, featuring a 7.6-inch overall screen when unfolded. It also reworks the camera by placing it under the display and allowing the screen to display pixels. It’s the first under-display camera offered in a smartphone. There will be 256GB and 512GB versions of the Z Fold3 in Phantom Black, Silver, and Green colors, and it will be available on August 27, 2021, starting at $1799.99 (256GB) and $1899.99 (512GB). Pre-orders are available now.

This article is still developing…