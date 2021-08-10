Windjammers 2 open beta launches on PlayStation & Steam this week Dotemu is opening up the Windjammers 2 court to all players on PS4, PS5, and PC with an open beta lasting almost two weeks.

For almost as long as we’ve known about Dotemu’s other great projects, the company has also been working on the hotly anticipated disc-throwing competitive game, Windjammers 2. There have been quite a few demos and multiplayer tests, but it looks like Dotemu is ready to expand the circuit and invite more players in to try shortly. A Windjammers 2 open beta has been announced, starting this week and running to late August.

Windjammers 2 open beta dates and how to join

Dotemu announced the Windjammers 2 open beta on the game’s official Twitter on August 10, 2021. Starting on August 11, 2021 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET, The Windjammers 2 open beta will open up on PS4 and PS5 on the PlayStation Store, as well as PC via Steam. It will be free to take part in on every platform. You won’t need a PlayStation Plus subscription to get in on console. It is a limited beta, however, and will end on August 22, 2021.

#Windjammers2 is officially coming to @Playstation 4 and PS5 with Gary Scott! 🔥



Get ready for the open beta starting tomorrow at 3PM CEST till August 22 on PC, PS4/PS5.



The Windjammers 2 open beta will feature cross-generation play between PS4 and PS5 consoles, as well as a number of other features. Recently revealed character Steve Miller will be available for play, as well as the newly revealed Gary Scott. There will also be four stages to choose from for your competitive pursuits. Dotemu also promises that even more feature reveals are on the way. We recently got a look at arcade mode and Windjammers 2 will feature rollback netcode to provide crisp online matches.

That said, we still don’t have a final release date for Windjammers 2 at this time. It’s still simply slated for later in 2021. Nonetheless, if you’re looking to throw down in intense disc-throwing competition, get ready to wet your whistle on the Windjammers 2 beta, starting this week.