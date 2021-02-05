Windjammers 2 Arcade trailer shows off new character & offline modes Windjammers 2 is mostly a competitive affair, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun offline. The latest trailer showed off Arcade Mode and a new character.

When it comes to disc-throwing competition, Windjammers 2 is shaping up to be a fast-paced and colorful throw down that will be a delight to explore. The game may have been delayed, but in 2021, we’re giddier for it then ever. And it’s not just about online competitive play. Windjammers 2 will also offer offline and solo players plenty of ways to have fun. Dotemu recently released an all-new trailer showing offline modes like Arcade Mode and new character Steve Miller.

Dotemu dropped the new Steve Miller and Arcade Mode trailer via the studio’s YouTube channel on February 5, 2021. Though much of Windjammers 2’s offerings have been focused on the competitive element, Arcade Mode ensures we’ll be able to play the game with or without friends around. You can take each character, travel the city, battle it out against the rest of the roster, and go for the Windjammers championship. Alongside this, there are also challenge modes like the all-new Disc Attack, which will be a great place to hone your defensive, counter, and throwing skills in the game.

The trailer also prominently introduced the British representative of the roster and returning original Windjammers character Steve Miller. Miller’s throw is on the weaker side, but his agility and curved shot counter abilities make him a force to be reckoned with. One of the few returning characters from the original game, it’s great to see Miller back in action among other old faces and newcomers alike.

With Arcade Mode fully revealed, Windjammers 2 is shaping up to be a grand disc-flinging competition, whether you’ve got friends or rivals along for a match or not. Speaking of friends and rivals, be sure to check out our full look at the new rollback netcode in Windjammers 2’s recent Steam Game Festival 2021 demo.