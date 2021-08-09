ShackStream: Indie-licious runs these mean streets in Mini Motorways Maybe four o'clock traffic jams will be more palpable when we make them with our own horrible planning in Mini Motorways.

Traffic is terrible. It’s the worst. Getting stuck bumper to bumper trying to get anywhere with people stressing you out from all directions as they try to enter and exit your lane? No thank you. Or maybe yes? Maybe it’s better when we’re on the outside looking in. Maybe we can do it better and make traffic jams a thing of the past! We’ll at least try with Mini Motorways on today’s Indie-licious.

Mini Motorways comes to us Dinosaur Polo Club. The game came out on mobile on iOS in 2019, but it recently arrived on PC via Steam in July 2021. In the game, you handle roadway planning and traffic control, deciding where the roads go and how they connect the drivers to where they want to go. If you think you’re capable of coming up with a better road network, this is the game in which you can prove it.

You can also watch us try to make an ideal road rage-free world as we play Mini Motorways on today’s episode of Indie-licious. We’ll be going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch it just below.

We’re going to try to make traffic less terrible in the world. We’re not sure if it can be done, but we’ll at least have fun trying to dissuade the motorists from their road rage. Come see how the cars pile up as we go live with Indie-licious shortly!