Dreaming City weapon god rolls - Destiny 2 Find Dreaming City weapon god rolls so you're prepared for anything Destiny 2 throws at you.

Destiny 2 has a whole lot of weapons that can have some great rolls, and chief among them are Dreaming City weapons. Thanks to an update, Dreaming City weapon god rolls are back on the menu. With a lot of the old perks getting thrown out and new ones added in, a god roll for something like Waking Vigil or Twilight Oath might look different now to how it did back in 2018.

Dreaming City weapon god rolls

During Season of the Splicer, Bungie updated Destiny 2 with patch 3.2.1 which reissued Dreaming City loot with new perks. This means that these once-sunset weapons are now able to drop at-Power, making them once again viable options for players looking to round out their builds.

Tigerspite god roll – Auto Rifle

Tigerspite god roll PVE Barrel Corkscrew Rifling (Range +5, Stability +5, Handling +5) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10) Perk 1 Subsistence: Defeating targets partially reloads the magazine from reserves. Perk 2 Demolitionist: Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Activating your grenade reloads this weapon from reserves. PVP Barrel Smallbore (Range +7, Stability +7) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10) Perk 1 Surplus: Increases handling, reload speed, and stability for each fully charged ability. Perk 2 Frenzy: Being in combat for an extended time increases damage, handling, and reload for this weapon until you are out of combat.

For the PVE god roll for Tigerspite, it’s all about keeping those bullets going and the grenade recharging, which Subsistence and Demolitionist do well. You might also consider Overflow and Frenzy. For PVP, boosting the stats with Surplus and dealing more damage with Frenzy is a great mixture.

Waking Vigil god roll – Hand Cannon

Waking Vigil god roll PVE Barrel Steadyhand HCS (Stability +10, Handling +10, Aim Assistance +5) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10) Perk 1 Outlaw: Precision kills greatly decreases reload time. Perk 2 Dragonfly: Precision kills create an elemental damage explosion. PVP Barrel Truesight HCS (Range +3, Stability +3, Handling +3, Aim Assistance +5) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10) Perk 1 Slideshot: Sliding partially reloads this weapon’s magazine and temporarily boosts range and stability. Perk 2 Snapshot Sights: Faster time to aim down sights.

Waking Vigil in PVE feels just so great with Outlaw and Dragonfly. It’s like an easier to acquire version of Fatebringer, that’s also Arc. For PVP, Slideshot boosts that Range stat while Snapshot Sights ensures you nail that headshot.

Vouchsafe god roll – Scout Rifle

Vouchsafe god roll PVE Barrel Corkscrew Rifling (Range +5, Stability +5, Handling +5) Magazine Tactical Mag (Stability +5, Reload Speed +10, Magazine +10) Perk 1 Fourth Time's the Charm: Rapidly landing precision hits will return two rounds to the magazine. Perk 2 Wellspring: Kills with this weapon generate ability energy. This energy is divided between your uncharged abilities. PVP Barrel Smallbore (Range +7, Stability +7) Magazine Tactical Mag (Stability +5, Reload Speed +10, Magazine +10) Perk 1 Killing Wind: Final blows grant increased mobility, weapon range, and handling for a short duration. Perk 2 Eye of the Storm: This weapon becomes more accurate and boosts handling as your health gets lower.

Vouchsafe can perform fairly well with Fourth Time’s the Charm for that constant resupply of ammo, throw on Wellspring and you’ll get your abilities charged in no time. On the PVP front, Eye of the Storm and Killing Wind keep you alive during a duel and helps rein in the handling and range for the next kill.

Retold Tale god roll – Shotgun

Retold Tale god roll PVE Barrel Full Choke: Tightened barrel. Reduces projectile spread when aiming down sights at the cost of precision damage. Magazine Assault Mag (Stability +15, Rounds Per Minute +10) Perk 1 Quickdraw: This weapon can be drawn unbelievably fast. Perk 2 Vorpal Weapon: Increase damage against bosses, vehicles, and Guardians with their Super active. PVP Barrel Full Choke: Tightened barrel. Reduces projectile spread when aiming down sights at the cost of precision damage. Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Quickdraw: This weapon can be drawn unbelievably fast. Perk 2 Killing Wind: Final blows grant increased mobility, weapon range, and handling for a short duration.

The PVE god roll of Retold Tale will likely want to include Quickdraw and Vorpal Weapon. There are a few other options you might like, such as Surplus or Field Prep, but those are for very specific playstyles. A PVP Retold Tale will stick with Quickdraw and instead utilize Killing Wind. With the nerf coming to Slideshot, it’s likely not worth using it.

Twilight Oath god roll – Sniper Rifle

Twilight Oath god roll PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Handling +10, Range +30) Magazine Tactical Mag (Stability +5, Magazine +10, Reload Speed +10) Perk 1 Lead From Gold: Picking up Heavy ammo also grants ammo to this weapon. Perk 2 Vorpal Weapon: Increase damage against bosses, vehicles, and Guardians with their Super active. PVP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Handling +10, Range +30) Magazine Tactical Mag (Stability +5, Magazine +10, Reload Speed +10) Perk 1 No Distractions: Aiming this weapon for a short period reduces flinch. Perk 2 Snapshot Sights: Faster time to aim down sights.

For PVE, Twilight Oath with Lead From Gold means you have more ways to acquire Special ammo while Vorpal Weapon helps with DPS against bosses. In Crucible, No Distractions helps you get the headshot while under fire and Snapshot Sights gets that scope up nice and fast.

Sleepless god roll – Rocket Launcher

Sleepless god roll PVE Barrel Volatile Launch (Handling -5, Velocity -5, Blast Radius +15) Magazine Impact Casing: Increased damage on direct hits (Stability +10) Perk 1 Field Prep: Increased ammo reserves. Faster reload, stow, and ready when you're crouching. Perk 2 Chain Reaction: Each final blow with this weapon creates an elemental damage explosion. PVP Barrel Volatile Launch (Handling -5, Velocity -5, Blast Radius +15) Magazine Black Powder (Stability -10, Blast Radius +5) Perk 1 Tracking Module: Adds tracking capability to rockets. Lock onto targets when aiming down sights. Perk 2 Rangefinder: Aiming this weapon increases its effective range and zoom magnification. Increased projectile velocity while aiming Rocket Launchers and Grenade Launchers.

A Sleepless god roll for PVE will focus on the expanded reserves and reload buff from Field Prep while Chain Reaction spreads the damage. If you use a rocket in Crucible, Tracking Module helps you get those slippery players while Rangefinger boosts the rocket’s travel speed.

Abide the Return god roll – Sword

Abide the Return god roll PVE Blade Jagged Edge (Impact +10, Magazine -20, Ammo Capacity -20) Guard Balanced Guard (Stability +50, Efficiency +50, Defense +50, Inventory Size +50) Perk 1 Relentless Strikes: Landing three light-attack hits within a short time grants Sword ammo. Perk 2 En Guard: Quick attacks immediately after swapping to this sword do additional damage. PVP Blade Hungry Edge (Magazine +20, Ammo Capacity +20) Guard Heavy Guard (Stability +80, Efficiency +50, Defense +80, Charge Time -10, Charge Rate -10, Inventory Size +70) Perk 1 Energy Transfer: Guarding while receiving damage generates class ability energy. Perk 2 Flash Counter: Melee blocked immediately after guarding disorients and weakens the attacker.

If for some reason you want to use Abide the Return instead of Falling Guillotine or The Lament, then you’ll likely want one with Relentless Strikes and En Guard, as they synergize nicely. And, if for some strange reason you take a Sword into Crucible, I suppose increasing that defense stat should be your primary focus. Flash Counter is just funny if you can proc it.

With the redistribution of Dreaming City weapons comes the need for new god rolls in Destiny 2. Some of these weapons have awful perk choices, so it will really be up to you to decide which perks best suit your playstyle.