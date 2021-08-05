New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Mario Golf: Super Rush update adds Toadette & new course

Camelot Software is adding a new ranked mode as well as additional content to Mario Golf: Super Rush.
Donovan Erskine
3

Mario Golf was the latest sports spinoff of the Mario series to get a proper revival on the Switch. Mario Golf: Super Rush launched back in June and introduced us to the latest chapter in the arcade-golfing franchise. Now, Nintendo has announced that new features are coming to Mario Golf: Super Rush, including a new game mode and new playable character, in a content update releasing later today.

Nintendo announced the new Mario Golf: Super Rush update in a tweet shared on August 5, 2021. Launching that same day, this update will add Ranked matches to the game, allowing the most hardened of golfers to go head-to-head for true dominance. Images provided by Nintendo show that players can progress through different tiers, such as bronze and silver. They’ll also be able to see how they compare to players around the globe by checking their world rank. The update also adds a new playable character in Toadette. Toadette has her own unique stats as well as special abilities for players to unleash during play.

We get a look at Toadette gameplay in the trailer for the new Mario Golf: Super Rush update. This trailer also gives us our first look at the new course coming to the game, New Donk City, which fans will recognize from Super Mario Odyssey. We see players golfing on the busy streets, dashing between cars and skyscrapers. Lastly, the new update for Mario Golf: Super Rush is improving motion controls.

The new update for Mario Golf: Super Rush is being released later today and will be free for all owners of the game. These updates have become a common pattern with Nintendo-published games, as we also saw Mario Tennis Aces, Super Mario Party, and New Pokemon Snap all receive post-launch content updates. The publisher also confirms that more updates are coming to Mario Golf: Super Rush later this year.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola