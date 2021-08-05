Mario Golf: Super Rush update adds Toadette & new course Camelot Software is adding a new ranked mode as well as additional content to Mario Golf: Super Rush.

Mario Golf was the latest sports spinoff of the Mario series to get a proper revival on the Switch. Mario Golf: Super Rush launched back in June and introduced us to the latest chapter in the arcade-golfing franchise. Now, Nintendo has announced that new features are coming to Mario Golf: Super Rush, including a new game mode and new playable character, in a content update releasing later today.

Nintendo announced the new Mario Golf: Super Rush update in a tweet shared on August 5, 2021. Launching that same day, this update will add Ranked matches to the game, allowing the most hardened of golfers to go head-to-head for true dominance. Images provided by Nintendo show that players can progress through different tiers, such as bronze and silver. They’ll also be able to see how they compare to players around the globe by checking their world rank. The update also adds a new playable character in Toadette. Toadette has her own unique stats as well as special abilities for players to unleash during play.

Look forward to more updates later this year!https://t.co/CzZfh5IVLl pic.twitter.com/wmhyajIVNO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 5, 2021

We get a look at Toadette gameplay in the trailer for the new Mario Golf: Super Rush update. This trailer also gives us our first look at the new course coming to the game, New Donk City, which fans will recognize from Super Mario Odyssey. We see players golfing on the busy streets, dashing between cars and skyscrapers. Lastly, the new update for Mario Golf: Super Rush is improving motion controls.

The new update for Mario Golf: Super Rush is being released later today and will be free for all owners of the game. These updates have become a common pattern with Nintendo-published games, as we also saw Mario Tennis Aces, Super Mario Party, and New Pokemon Snap all receive post-launch content updates. The publisher also confirms that more updates are coming to Mario Golf: Super Rush later this year.