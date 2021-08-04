Warframe players can now tune in to Nightwave: Nora's Choice The Origin System's favorite DJ is now offering exclusive Nightwave rewards to dedicated Tenno.

One of the more intriguing additions to Warframe in recent memory has been the Nightwave pirate radio broadcasts. Through the Navigations Console or the game’s main menu, players can get the chance to unlock exclusive Nightwave rewards and challenges. As players work through these challenges, they build Nightwave Cred that can be spent on items in a special store. Today, developer Digital Extremes has launched a new Nightwave event, Nora’s Choice.

Nora’s Choice offers a chance to earn 30 exclusive rewards including weapons, mods, and other Tenno-sought treasures with several themed around the newest Warframe, Yareli, introduced in the latest Sisters of Parvos update last month. The Nightwave rewards are available only for a limited-time through pirate radio station host, Nora Night. Some of Nora’s Choice reward highlights include the Eros Ephemera, Keratose Sugatra, Nora’s Choice Cred, Forma Bundles, Umbra Forma, and more.

Players can redeem 30 Nora’s Choice rewards beginning today, including Yareli-themed exclusives like the Yareli and Merulina Noggle Statue, Ride the Wave Poster, Exposing Harpoon Augment Mod, and exciting customizations like Harrow Crucis and Yareli Physalia Helmets.

The full reward list includes:

150 Nora’s Choice Cred Transmission Color Palette Two Weapon Slots Eros Ephemera Noggle Statue - Yareli and Merulina 50 Nora’s Choice Cred Three Forma Bundle Orokin Reactor Keratose Sugatra Saturn Six Scene 50 Nora’s Choice Cred Three Forma Bundle 20,000 Kuva Rifle Riven Mod Ride The Wave Glyph 50 Nora’s Choice Cred Weapon Exilus Adapter Two-Handed Nikana Maligna Skin Athari Liset Skin Exposing Harpoon Augment Mod 50 Nora’s Choice Cred Ride The Wave Poster Precision Strike Augment Mod 50 Nora’s Choice Cred Boolean Syandana Arcane Energize x3 Three Forma Bundle Frakta Shoulder Guard Umbra Forma Waveform Ephemera

Warframe is free to play now and available on multiple platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.