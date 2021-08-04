New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Warframe players can now tune in to Nightwave: Nora's Choice

The Origin System's favorite DJ is now offering exclusive Nightwave rewards to dedicated Tenno.

Chris Jarrard
1

One of the more intriguing additions to Warframe in recent memory has been the Nightwave pirate radio broadcasts. Through the Navigations Console or the game’s main menu, players can get the chance to unlock exclusive Nightwave rewards and challenges. As players work through these challenges, they build Nightwave Cred that can be spent on items in a special store. Today, developer Digital Extremes has launched a new Nightwave event, Nora’s Choice.

Nora’s Choice offers a chance to earn 30 exclusive rewards including weapons, mods, and other Tenno-sought treasures with several themed around the newest Warframe, Yareli, introduced in the latest Sisters of Parvos update last month. The Nightwave rewards are available only for a limited-time through pirate radio station host, Nora Night. Some of Nora’s Choice reward highlights include the Eros Ephemera, Keratose Sugatra, Nora’s Choice Cred, Forma Bundles, Umbra Forma, and more.

Players can redeem 30 Nora’s Choice rewards beginning today, including Yareli-themed exclusives like the Yareli and Merulina Noggle Statue, Ride the Wave Poster, Exposing Harpoon Augment Mod, and exciting customizations like Harrow Crucis and Yareli Physalia Helmets.

The full reward list includes:

  1. 150 Nora’s Choice Cred
  2. Transmission Color Palette
  3. Two Weapon Slots
  4. Eros Ephemera
  5. Noggle Statue - Yareli and Merulina
  6. 50 Nora’s Choice Cred
  7. Three Forma Bundle
  8. Orokin Reactor
  9. Keratose Sugatra
  10. Saturn Six Scene
  11. 50 Nora’s Choice Cred
  12. Three Forma Bundle
  13. 20,000 Kuva
  14. Rifle Riven Mod
  15. Ride The Wave Glyph
  16. 50 Nora’s Choice Cred
  17. Weapon Exilus Adapter
  18. Two-Handed Nikana Maligna Skin
  19. Athari Liset Skin
  20. Exposing Harpoon Augment Mod
  21. 50 Nora’s Choice Cred
  22. Ride The Wave Poster
  23. Precision Strike Augment Mod
  24. 50 Nora’s Choice Cred
  25. Boolean Syandana
  26. Arcane Energize x3
  27. Three Forma Bundle
  28. Frakta Shoulder Guard
  29. Umbra Forma
  30. Waveform Ephemera

Warframe is free to play now and available on multiple platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola