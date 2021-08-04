ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 78 - Side eyeing some side quests The full catalog crusade continues as Bryan tackles every N64 game released in North America. Check out more Paper Mario tonight on Shacknews Twitch.

Do you love retro games? Do you particularly appreciate classic RPGs? Then, boy howdy, Shacknews Twitch is the place for you! For a few weeks now and what looks like will be a few weeks longer, the Stevetendo show and skankcore64 have been teaming up to bring the best in retro RPG livestreaming, directly to you.

Shortly after Steve and his Final Fantasy VII playthrough, I'll be going live with more Paper Mario on my journey through every Nintendo 64 game released in my home territory of North America. The flat but full-featured frolics continue at 9 p.m. PT/ 12 a.m. ET.

Episode 78 - Side eyeing some side quests

Role playing games sure do love some long side quests! On the last episode of skankcore64, I spent most of the time running back and forth across every nook and cranny discovered in the first half of the game. There were letters starting to cram my inventory and I figured now would be a good time to deliver those for some potential rewards. Little did I realize that this letter carrier quest would end up spanning more than two hours, and I'm not even done yet! I did get to the point where I needed to proceed with the main quest line in order to deliver my next letter, and I found many Star Pieces along the way, so I'd say it was worthwhile.

Today on skankcore64, I'm still looking at some side quests that would really help out Mario throughout this charming caper. I'm particularly eyeing the Koopa Koot favors in order to earn a Gold Credit. This is Koopa Koots' old membership to the Playroom found in Toad Town and it's needed to unlock Smash Attack, the other minigame, one that isn't entirely random. With Smash Attack added to the Playroom, I'll finally be able to reliably grind coins without resorting to battling low-tier enemies or praying that the luck-based Jump Attack minigame will payout. There's sure to be plenty of backtracking as I complete chores for Koopa Koot, so make sure you stop by Shacknews Twitch if you haven't seen any of the endearing expedition so far.

