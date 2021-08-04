ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 118 Final Fantasy 7 continues.

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we'll be getting back into our Final Fantasy 7 playthrough. Many role-playing game fans consider Final Fantasy 7 as one of the best of all time. This is my first full playthrough of the game and am having a really good time with it thus far. We were able to learn more about Barret's past last time as well as run in a chocobo race for our freedom. Then we learned more about Red 13's past at Cosmo Canyon, a secluded area in the desert. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, what does the team of Steve (Cloud) and friends have to look forward to? Stay tuned after Stevetendo for an all-new Skankcore64, starring Paper Mario!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Stevetendo is going on vacation next week so there won't be any episodes next week. Don't worry as the program will be back the following week, same times as usual with great programming!

