Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of August 2, 2021 Let's look at what's coming to the Shacknews Twitch channel this week.

Hello there Shacknews. It's a new week, and a new month. As we look to get August started off on the right foot, let's look at all of the live content we've got coming this week with our Shacknews Livestream Schedule.

This week's schedule features just about all of our recurring shows. From let's plays to gaming news and esports discussions, there's something for everybody over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Shacknews Stimulus Games Season 2 with Blake and TJ Saturday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

A big thank you goes out to anybody that checks out our streams this week. You really know how to do it for Shacknews. Your continued support is what keeps these streams going, and why we're so excited to bring them to you every week. If you're a fan of what we do on our Twitch channel and are interested in giving us some extra support, you can always subscribe to our channel. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you get a free sub every month to use anywhere on Twitch via Prime Gaming.

In addition to what we do live on Twitch, a lot of our content can be found over on the Shacknews YouTube channel. Subscribe there for livestream VODs, developer interviews, and more.