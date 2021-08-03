Apex Legends Ranked Arena: Tiers and system guide Apex Legends' Arena Mode now has a ranked queue, here's how it works.

Respawn Entertainment shook things up for Apex Legends when it added Arena mode to the game in Season 9. A departure from Battle Royale, Arena sees players facing off in 3v3 round-based matches. After a successful launch, the developers added Ranked Arenas in Apex Legends Season 10. Let’s dive in and see how Ranked Arena works in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Ranked Arena tiers

Here are all of the tiers in Apex Legends Ranked Arenas. Instead of RP, players will earn AP (Arena Points), which will help them climb the competitive ladder.

Bronze - 1 AP

- 1 AP Silver - 1600 AP

- 1600 AP Gold - 3200 AP

- 3200 AP Platinum - 4800 AP

- 4800 AP Diamond - 6400 AP

- 6400 AP Master - 8000 AP

Just like in Battle Royale mode, Apex Legends Arena mode has several different tiers that players can achieve in order to show off their skill. Although Ranked Arenas features all of the same tiers present in Ranked Battle Royale mode, the similarities between the two pretty much stop there. Instead of beginning at Bronze tier, Ranked Arenas require players to play 10 placement matches. Afterwards, they’ll be sorted into an existing rank based on their performance. Wins, kills, and assists factor into a player’s rank placement.

Another change in Ranked Arenas is that players do not have to pay an entry fee when starting games. Instead, players stand to lose AP if they perform poorly and lose matches. AP are gained through winning matches, with more AP rewarded for defeating higher-ranked teams. When the season comes to a close, players will receive rewards based on the highest rank they achieved over the course of the season. If you peaked at Platinum but finished the season in Gold, you will be granted Platinum-level rewards.

Now that you’ve got a solid understanding of how Ranked Arena mode works in Apex Legends, you’re ready to go out there and see how you stack up against the competition. Stick with Shacknews for everything Apex Legends.