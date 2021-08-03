New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apex Legends Ranked system: Point requirements & tiers

Here are all of the competitive ranks in Apex Legends and how to achieve them.
Donovan Erskine
1

Apex Legends has grown to be one of the most popular battle royale games in the world. In addition to casual battle royale gameplay, there’s also a ranked queue for players that want the ultimate challenge. The grind from Bronze to Predator is incredibly tough, so let’s look at all of the tiers in Apex Legends, as well as the points required for each.

All Apex Legends ranks and point requirements

Here is every competitive tier in Apex Legends, as well as the RP (rank points) required to reach each tier.

Bronze

  • Bronze 4 - 0 RP
  • Bronze 3 - 300 RP
  • Bronze 2 - 600 RP
  • Bronze 1 - 900 RP

Silver

  • Silver 4 - 1,200 RP
  • Silver 3 - 1,600 RP
  • Silver 2 - 2,000 RP
  • Silver 1 - 2,400 RP

Gold

  • Gold 4 - 2,800 RP
  • Gold 3 - 3,300 RP
  • Gold 2 - 3,800 RP
  • Gold 1 - 4,300 RP

Platinum

  • Platinum 4 - 4,800 RP
  • Platinum 3 - 5,400 RP
  • Platinum 2 - 6,000 RP
  • Platinum 1 - 6,600 RP

Diamond

  • Diamond 4 - 7,200 RP
  • Diamond 3 - 7,900 RP
  • Diamond 2 - 8,600 RP
  • Diamond 1 - 9,300 RP

Master - 10,000

Apex Predator - Top 750

At the beginning of every Apex Legends season, all players begin at tier Bronze 4, regardless of skill level or previous season ranking. From there, players will earn points in order to ascend ranks. The amount of points that a player earns during a match is determined by a number of factors, including kills, assists, and most importantly, placement. Before every match of Ranked, players must forfeit a share of their RP as an “entry fee,” this works as a balance, preventing players from ascending the tiers if their performance isn’t matching up with those of similar rank.

Apex Legends Ranked mode entry costs by tier

  • Bronze - Free
  • Silver - 12 RP
  • Gold - 24 RP
  • Platinum - 36 RP
  • Diamond - 48 RP
  • Master - 60 RP
  • Apex Predator - 60 RP

There’s everything you need to know about the Apex Legends Ranked system. If you plan on jumping into some competitive play, use the information here in order to make the most of your time and ascend those tiers as quickly as possible. Stick with Shacknews for everything going on in Apex Legends.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

