Apex Legends Ranked system: Point requirements & tiers Here are all of the competitive ranks in Apex Legends and how to achieve them.

Apex Legends has grown to be one of the most popular battle royale games in the world. In addition to casual battle royale gameplay, there’s also a ranked queue for players that want the ultimate challenge. The grind from Bronze to Predator is incredibly tough, so let’s look at all of the tiers in Apex Legends, as well as the points required for each.

All Apex Legends ranks and point requirements

Here is every competitive tier in Apex Legends, as well as the RP (rank points) required to reach each tier.

Bronze

Bronze 4 - 0 RP



Bronze 3 - 300 RP



Bronze 2 - 600 RP



- 600 RP Bronze 1 - 900 RP

Silver

Silver 4 - 1,200 RP



Silver 3 - 1,600 RP



Silver 2 - 2,000 RP



- 2,000 RP Silver 1 - 2,400 RP

Gold

Gold 4 - 2,800 RP



Gold 3 - 3,300 RP



Gold 2 - 3,800 RP



- 3,800 RP Gold 1 - 4,300 RP

Platinum

Platinum 4 - 4,800 RP



Platinum 3 - 5,400 RP



Platinum 2 - 6,000 RP



- 6,000 RP Platinum 1 - 6,600 RP

Diamond

Diamond 4 - 7,200 RP



Diamond 3 - 7,900 RP



Diamond 2 - 8,600 RP



- 8,600 RP Diamond 1 - 9,300 RP

Master - 10,000

Apex Predator - Top 750

At the beginning of every Apex Legends season, all players begin at tier Bronze 4, regardless of skill level or previous season ranking. From there, players will earn points in order to ascend ranks. The amount of points that a player earns during a match is determined by a number of factors, including kills, assists, and most importantly, placement. Before every match of Ranked, players must forfeit a share of their RP as an “entry fee,” this works as a balance, preventing players from ascending the tiers if their performance isn’t matching up with those of similar rank.

Apex Legends Ranked mode entry costs by tier

Bronze - Free



Silver - 12 RP



Gold - 24 RP



Platinum - 36 RP



Diamond - 48 RP



Master - 60 RP



- 60 RP Apex Predator - 60 RP

There’s everything you need to know about the Apex Legends Ranked system. If you plan on jumping into some competitive play, use the information here in order to make the most of your time and ascend those tiers as quickly as possible. Stick with Shacknews for everything going on in Apex Legends.