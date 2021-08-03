Apex Legends Ranked system: Point requirements & tiers
Here are all of the competitive ranks in Apex Legends and how to achieve them.
Apex Legends has grown to be one of the most popular battle royale games in the world. In addition to casual battle royale gameplay, there’s also a ranked queue for players that want the ultimate challenge. The grind from Bronze to Predator is incredibly tough, so let’s look at all of the tiers in Apex Legends, as well as the points required for each.
All Apex Legends ranks and point requirements
Here is every competitive tier in Apex Legends, as well as the RP (rank points) required to reach each tier.
Bronze
- Bronze 4 - 0 RP
- Bronze 3 - 300 RP
- Bronze 2 - 600 RP
- Bronze 1 - 900 RP
Silver
- Silver 4 - 1,200 RP
- Silver 3 - 1,600 RP
- Silver 2 - 2,000 RP
- Silver 1 - 2,400 RP
Gold
- Gold 4 - 2,800 RP
- Gold 3 - 3,300 RP
- Gold 2 - 3,800 RP
- Gold 1 - 4,300 RP
Platinum
- Platinum 4 - 4,800 RP
- Platinum 3 - 5,400 RP
- Platinum 2 - 6,000 RP
- Platinum 1 - 6,600 RP
Diamond
- Diamond 4 - 7,200 RP
- Diamond 3 - 7,900 RP
- Diamond 2 - 8,600 RP
- Diamond 1 - 9,300 RP
Master - 10,000
Apex Predator - Top 750
At the beginning of every Apex Legends season, all players begin at tier Bronze 4, regardless of skill level or previous season ranking. From there, players will earn points in order to ascend ranks. The amount of points that a player earns during a match is determined by a number of factors, including kills, assists, and most importantly, placement. Before every match of Ranked, players must forfeit a share of their RP as an “entry fee,” this works as a balance, preventing players from ascending the tiers if their performance isn’t matching up with those of similar rank.
Apex Legends Ranked mode entry costs by tier
- Bronze - Free
- Silver - 12 RP
- Gold - 24 RP
- Platinum - 36 RP
- Diamond - 48 RP
- Master - 60 RP
- Apex Predator - 60 RP
There’s everything you need to know about the Apex Legends Ranked system. If you plan on jumping into some competitive play, use the information here in order to make the most of your time and ascend those tiers as quickly as possible. Stick with Shacknews for everything going on in Apex Legends.
