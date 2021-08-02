Hearthstone: United in Stormwind card list Here are all 135 cards set to release with the upcoming Hearthstone: United in Stormwind expansion.

Hearthstone: United in Stormwind is set to launch this Tuesday. The game's latest expansion will add 135 new cards to the existing game, introducing new mechanics and new deck ideas.

This specific expansion reveal season was much quieter than usual, for obvious reasons. Hearthstone players may have a tough time finding a full list of the United in Stormwind cards. For that, Shacknews is here to help. We have the full list of new cards listed below, so start thinking about how to implement them in your decks before the expansion goes live on Tuesday.

Before going any further, we wish to acknowledge the continuing situation at Activision Blizzard. As a show of respect to the employees, we would like to take a moment to repost their demands that they made public prior to last week's walkout. Furthermore, we would like to encourage our readers to donate to the following charities: Black Girls CODE, FUTURES, Girls Who Code, RAINN, Women in Animation, and Women in Games International.

The #ActiBlizzWalkout organizers are encouraging people to signal boost the hashtag as a sign of solidarity while using a 💙 emoji. They also support donations to the following charities:



@BlackGirlsCode

@WithoutViolence

@GirlsWhoCode

@RAINN

@wia_animation @GETWIGI pic.twitter.com/FtsbGARUsd — Shacknews (@shacknews) July 28, 2021

New keyword: Tradeable

Minions with the Tradeable keyword can either be used immediately or shuffled back into the player's deck for a new card at the cost of 1 Mana.

Demon Hunter

Legendary (8) Jace Darkweaver (7/5) - Battlecry : Cast all Fel spells you've played this game (targets enemies if possible) . (1) Final Showdown - Questline : Draw 4 cards in one turn. Reward : Reduce the Cost of the cards drawn by (1).

Epic (4) Felgorger (4/3) (Demon) - Battlecry : Draw a Fel spell. Reduce its Cost by (2). (3) Lion's Frenzy (0/2) (Weapon) - Has Attack equal to the number of cards you've drawn this turn.

Rare (4) Persistent Peddler (4/3) - Tradeable. Deathrattle : Summon a Persistent Peddler from your deck. (3) Chaos Leech (Fel) - Lifesteal : Deal 3 damage to a minion. Outcast : Deal 5 instead. (1) Sigil of Alacrity (Shadow) - At the start of your turn, draw a card and reduce its Cost by (1).

Common (7) Irebound Brute (6/7) (Demon) - Taunt : Costs (1) less for each card drawn this turn. (2) Fel Barrage (Fel) - Deal 2 damage to the lowest Health enemy, twice. (1) Metamorfin (1/2) (Murloc) - Taunt. Battlecry : If you've cast a Fel spell this turn, gain +2/+2.



Druid

Legendary (8) Sheldras Moontree (5/5) - Battlecry : The next 3 spells you draw are Cast When Drawn . (1) Lost in the Park - Questline : Gain 4 Attack with your hero. Reward : Gain 5 Armor.

Epic (3) Oracle of Elune (2/4) - After you play a minion that costs (2) or less, summon a copy of it. (2) Composting (Nature) - Give your minions " Deathrattle : Draw a card."

Rare (4) Park Panther (4/4) (Beast) - Rush : Whenever this attacks, give your hero +3 Attack this turn. (4) Kodo Mount - Give a minion +4/+2 and Rush . When it dies, summon a Kodo. (1) Vibrant Squirrel (1) (Beast) - Deathrattle : Shuffle 4 Acorns into your deck. When drawn, summon a 2/1 Squirrel.

Common (6) Best in Shell - Tradeable : Summon two 2/7 Turtles with Taunt . (2) Wickerclaw (1/4) (Beast) - After your hero gains Attack, this minion gains +2 Attack. (1) Sow the Soil (Nature) - Choose One - Give your minions +1 Attack; or Summon a 2/2 Treant.



Hunter

Legendary (5) The Rat King (5/5) (Beast) - Rush. Deathrattle : Go Dormant . Revive after 5 friendly minions die. (1) Defend the Dwarven District - Questline : Deal damage with 2 spells. Reward : Your Hero Power can target minions.

Epic (6) Rats of Extraordinary Size - Summon seven 1/1 Rats. Any that can't fit on the battlefield go to your hand with +4/+4. (5) Imported Tarantula (4/5) (Beast) - Tradeable. Deathrattle : Summon two 1/1 Spiders with Poisonous and Rush .

Rare (3) Ramming Mount - Give a minion +2/+2 and Immune while attacking. When it dies, summon a Ram. (2) Leatherworking Kit (0/3) (Weapon) - After three friendly Beasts die, draw a Beast and give it +1/+1. Lose 1 Durability. (0) Devouring Swarm - Choose an enemy minion. Your minions attack it, then return any that die to your hand.

Common (4) Rodent Nest (2/2) - Deathrattle : Summon five 1/1 Rats. (3) Stormwind Piper (1/6) (Demon) - After this minion attacks, give your Beasts +1/+1. (3) Aimed Shot - Deal 3 damage. Your next Hero Power deals 2 more damage.



Mage

Legendary (8) Grand Magus Antonidas (6/6) - Battlecry : If you've cast a Fire spell on each of your last three turns, cast 3 Fireballs at random enemies. (1) Sorcerer's Gambit - Questline : Cast a Fire, Frost, and Arcane spell. Reward : Draw a spell.

Epic (7) Clumsy Courier (4/5) - Battlecry : Cast the highest Cost spell from your hand. (2) Ignite (Fire) - Deal 2 damage. Shuffle an Ignite into your deck that deals one more damage.

Rare (5) Sanctum Chandler (4/5) (Elemental) - After you cast a Fire spell, draw a spell. (2) Celestial Ink Set (0/2) (Weapon) - After you spend 5 Mana on spells, reduce the cost of a spell in your hand by (5). Lose 1 Durability. (1) First Flame (Fire) - Deal 2 damage to a minion. Add a Second Flame to your hand.

Common (4) Fire Sale (Fire) - Tradeable : Deal 3 damage to all minions. (2) Prestor's Pyromancer (2/3) - Battlecry : Your next Fire spell has Spell Damage +2 . (0) Hot Streak (Fire) - Your next Fire spell this turn costs (2) less.



Paladin

Legendary (6) Highlord Fordragon (5/5) - Divine Shield : After a friendly minion loses Divine Shield , give a minion in your hand +5/+5. (1) Rise to the Occasion - Questline : Play 3 different 1-Cost cards. Reward : Equip a 1/4 Light's Justice.

Epic (4) First Blade of Wrynn (3/5) - Divine's Shield. Battlecry : Gain Rush if this has at least 4 Attack. (3) Lightbringer's Hammer (3/2) (Weapon) - Lifesteal : Can't attack heroes.

Rare (3) Catacomb Guard (1/4) - Lifesteal. Battlecry : Deal damage equal to this minion's Attack to an enemy minion. (2) Noble Mount - Give a minion +1/+1 and Divine Shield . When it dies, summon a Warhorse. (1) Prismatic Jewel Kit (0/3) (Weapon) - After a friendly minion loses Divine Shield , give minions in your hand +1/+1. Lose 1 Durability.

Common (3) Alliance Bannerman (2/2) - Battlecry : Draw a minion. Give minions in your hand +1/+1. (2) City Tax - Tradeable. Lifesteal : Deal 1 damage to all enemy minions. (1) Blessed Goods (Holy) - Discover a Secret , weapon, or Divine Shield minion.



Priest

Legendary (5) Darkbishop Benedictus (5/6) - Start of Game : If the spells in your deck are all Shadow, enter Shadowform. (1) Seek Guidance - Questline : Play a 2, 3 and 4-Cost card. Reward : Discover a card from your deck.

Epic (1) Voidtouched Attendant (1/3) - Both heroes take one extra damage from all sources. (1) Call of the Grave (Shadow) - Discover a Deathrattle minion. If you have enough Mana to play it, trigger its Deathrattle .

Rare (7) Elekk Mount - Give a minion +4/+7 and Taunt . When it dies, summon an Elekk. (3) Psyfiend (3/4) - After you cast a Shadow spell, deal 2 damage to each Hero. (2) Shadowcloth Needle (0/3) - After you cast a Shadow spell, deal 1 damage to all enemies. Lose 1 Durability.

Common (4) Void Shard (Shadow) - Lifesteal : Deal 4 damage. (2) Twilight Deceptor (2/3) - Battlecry : If any hero took damage this turn, draw a Shadow spell. (1) Shard of the Naaru - Tradeable : Silence all enemy minions.



Rogue

Legendary (2) Maestra of the Masquerade (3/2) - You start the game as a different class until you play a Rogue card. (1) Find the Imposter - Questline : Play 2 SI:7 cards. Reward : Add a Spy Gizmo to your hand.

Epic (4) Counterfeit Blade (4/2) (Weapon) - Battlecry : Gain a random friendly Deathrattle that triggered this game. (2) Garrote - Deal 2 damage to the enemy hero. Shuffle 3 Bleeds into your deck that deal 2 more when drawn.

Rare (7) SI:7 Assassin (4/4) - Costs (1) less for each SI:7 card you've played this game. Combo : Destroy an enemy minion. (3) Sketchy Information - Draw a Deathrattle card that costs (4) or less. Trigger its Deathrattle . (1) SI:7 Extortion - Tradeable : Deal 3 damage to an undamaged character.

Common (4) SI:7 Informant (3/3) - Battlecry : Gain +1/+1 for each SI:7 card you've played this game. (3) SI:7 Operative (2/4) - Rush : After this attacks a minion, gain Stealth . (3) Loan Shark (3/4) (Beast) - Battlecry : Give your opponent a Coin. Deathrattle : You get two.



Shaman

Legendary (2) Bolner Hammerbeak (1/4) - After you play a Battlecry minion, repeat the first Battlecry played this turn. (1) Command the Elements - Questline : Play 3 cards with Overload . Reward : Unlock your Overloaded Mana Crystals.

Epic (6) Tiny Toys - Summon four random 5-Cost minions. Make them 2/2. (1) Overdraft - Tradeable : Unlock your Overloaded Mana Crystals to deal that much damage.

Rare (4) Granite Forgeborn (4/5) (Elemental) - Battlecry : Reduce the cost of Elementals in your hand and deck by (1). (3) Charged Coil (Nature) - Discover a 1-Cost minion and summon it. (Upgraded for each Overload card you played this game!) (2) Auctionhouse Gavel (2/2) (Weapon) - After your hero attacks, reduce the Cost of a Battlecry minion in your hand by (1).

Common (4) Spirit Alpha (2/5) - After you play a card with Overload , summon a 2/3 Spirit Wolf with Taunt . (4) Canal Slogger (6/4) (Elemental) - Rush, Lifesteal, Overload: (1) (1) Investment Opportunity - Draw an Overload card.



Warlock

Legendary (6) Anetheron (8/6) (Demon) - Costs (1) if your hand is full. (1) The Demon Seed - Questline : Take 6 damage on your turns. Reward : Lifesteal . Deal 3 damage to the enemy hero.

Epic (6) Entitled Customer (3/2) - Battlecry : Deal damage equal to your hand size to all other minions. (3) Dreaded Mount - Give a minion +1/+1. When it dies, summon an endless Dreadsteed.

Rare (4) Dark Alley Pact (Shadow) - Summon a Fiend with stats equal to your hand size. (3) Runed Mithril Rod (0/2) (Weapon) - After you draw 4 cards, reduce the Cost of cards in your hand by (1). Lose 1 Durability. (1) Touch of the Nathrazim (Shadow) - Deal 2 damage to a minion. If it dies, restore 4 Health to your hero.

Common (5) Shady Bartender (4/4) - Tradeable. Battlecry : Give your Demons +2/+2. (4) Demonic Assault (Fel) - Deal 3 damage. Summon two 1/3 Voidwalkers with Taunt . (2) Bloodbound Imp (2/5) (Demon) - Whenever this attacks, deal 2 damage to your hero.



Warrior

Legendary (7) Lothar (7/7) - At the end of your turn, attack a random enemy minion. If it dies, gain +3/+3. (1) The Demon Seed - Questline : Play 3 Pirates. Reward : Draw a weapon.

Epic (4) Remote Controlled Golem (3/6) (Mech) - After this takes damage, shuffle two Golem Parts into your deck. When drawn, summon a 2/1 Mech. (0) Provoke - Tradeable : Choose a friendly minion. Enemy minions attack it.

Rare (6) Cowardly Grunt (6/2) - Deathrattle : Summon a minion from your deck. (3) Cargo Guard (2/4) (Pirate) - At the end of your turn, gain 3 Armor. (1) Shiver Their Timbers! - Deal 2 damage to a minion. If you control a Pirate, deal 5 instead.

Common (3) Stormwind Freebooter (3/3) (Pirate) - Battlecry : Give your hero +2 Attack this turn. (3) Heavy Plate - Tradeable : Gain 8 Armor. (2) Harbor Scamp (2/2) (Pirate) - Battlecry : Draw a Pirate.



Neutral

Legendary (8) Varian, King of Stormwind (7/7) - Battlecry : Draw a Rush minion to gain Rush . Repeat for Taunt and Divine Shield . (6) Lady Prestor (6/7) - Battlecry : Transform minions in your deck into random Dragons. (They keep their original stats and Cost.) (6) Cornelius Roame (4/5) - At the start and end of each player's turn, draw a card. (3) Flightmaster Dungar (3/3) - Battlecry : Choose a flightpath and go Dormant . Awaken with a bonus when you complete it! (2) Auctioneer Jaxon (2/3) - Whenever you Trade , Discover a card from your deck to draw instead.

Epic (4) Cheesemonger (3/6) - Whenever your opponent casts a spell, add a random spell with the same Cost to your hand. (3) Nobleman (2/3) - Battlecry : Create a Golden copy of a random card in your hand. (3) Enthusiastic Banker (2/3) - At the end of your turn, store a card from your deck. Deathrattle : Add the stored cards to your hand. (2) Stockades Prisoner (5/4) - Starts Dormant . After you play 3 cards, this awakens. (1) Elwynn Boar (1/1) (Beast) - Deathrattle : If you had 7 Elwynn Boars die this game, equip a 15/3 Sword of a Thousand Truths.

Rare (10) Goldshire Gnoll (5/4) - Rush : Costs (1) less for each other card in your hand. (3) Entrapped Sorceress (3/4) - Battlecry : If you control a Quest , Discover a spell. (3) Two-Faced Investor (2/4) - At the end of your turn, reduce the Cost of a card in your hand by (1). (50% chance to increase.) (2) Mailbox Dancer (3/2) - Battlecry : Add a Coin to your hand. Deathrattle : Give your opponent one. (2) Encumbered Pack Mule (2/3) (Beast) - Taunt : When you draw this, add a copy of it to your hand.

Common (8) Mo'arg Forgefiend (8/8) (Demon) - Taunt. Deathrattle : Gain 8 Armor. (6) City Architect (4/4) - Battlecry : Summon two 0/5 Castle Walls with Taunt . (5) Stormwind Guard (4/5) - Taunt. Battlecry : Give adjacent minions +1/+1. (5) Lion's Guard (4/6) - Battlecry : If you have 15 or less Health, gain +2/+4 and Taunt . (5) Battleground Battlemaster (5/5) - Adjacent minions have Windfury . (4) Stubborn Suspect (3/3) - Deathrattle : Summon a random 3-Cost minion. (4) Spice Bread Baker (3/2) - Battlecry : Restore Health to your hero equal to your hand size. (4) Royal Librarian (3/4) - Tradeable. Battlecry : Silence a minion. (4) Guild Trader (3/4) - Tradeable. Spell Damage +2 (3) Traveling Merchant (2/3) - Tradeaable. Battlecry : Gain +1/+1 for each other friendly minion you control. (3) Rustrot Viper (3/4) (Beast) - Tradeable. Battlecry : Destroy your opponent's weapon. (3) Package Runner (5/6) - Can only attack if you have at least 8 cards in hand. (3) Northshire Farmer (3/3) - Battlecry : Choose a friendly Beast. Shuffle three 3/3 copies into your deck. (3) Impatient Shopkeep (3/3) - Tradeable. Rush (2) Pandaren Importer (1/3) - Battlecry : Discover a spell that didn't start in your deck. (2) Florist (2/3) - At the end of your turn, reduce the cost of a Nature spell in your hand by (1). (2) Deeprun Engineer (1/2) - Battlecry : Discover a Mech. It costs (1) less. (2) SI:7 Skulker (2/2) - Stealth. Battlecry : The next card you draw costs (1) less. (1) Stockades Guard (1/3) - Battlecry : Give a friendly minion Taunt . (1) Peasant (2/1) - At the start of your turn, draw a card.



Hearthstone's United in Storm expansion will release this Tuesday, August 3. Visit the Hearthstone website for more.